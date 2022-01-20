https://sputniknews.com/20220120/woman-falling-into-deep-snow-while-shovelling-leaves-netizens-in-stitches-1092397491.html

Woman Falling Into Deep Snow While Shovelling Leaves Netizens in Stitches

With over 29,000 views, the video of the woman's accident is giving netizens good reason to laugh out loud. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

A clip of a woman's hilarious fall into deep snow while shovelling outside the doorsteps of her house is cracking up the internet. The woman posted the 43-second video clip on TikTok showing her clearing the doorway for her pet dog to go out. However, things don't go as planned as she suddenly slips and falls into the snow. The person filming the video breaks into laughter before helping her to get up. While some people have laughed at the video, many are questioning if it was in fact staged. One user wrote, "What you do for your animal." Another commented, "Love this. Cracking up, really needed this. (sic)"

