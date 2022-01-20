https://sputniknews.com/20220120/violent-israeli-demolition-of-palestinian-home-in-jerusalems-sheikh-jarrah-rebuked-by-us-at-un-1092409349.html

Violent Israeli Demolition of Palestinian Home in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah Rebuked by US at UN

Speaking at the UN Security Council, US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield upheld Washington’s commitment to the two-state solution articulated in the Oslo peace process, condemning “all forms of violence and hatred” as inimical to that goal.“To make progress, both Israel and the Palestinian Authority must refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution. That includes annexations of territory, settlement activity, demolitions, and evictions – like what we saw in Sheikh Jarrah – incitement to violence, and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism,” she added.Early on Wednesday morning, roughly a dozen Israeli police officers arrived outside the home of the Salhiya family in Sheikh Jarrah, a district in northern East Jerusalem, and dragged the house’s 15 occupants outside before demolishing the structure with a bulldozer. It was the neighborhood's first eviction since 2017.According to Yasmin Salhiya, one of the evicted residents, police beat members of her family, including children, and fired rubber bullets. They also arrested 25 people, including five members of the Salhiya family.‘In A Battle for 25 Years’Wednesday’s before-dawn raid was the second attempt by Israeli police: on Monday, protesters confronted Israeli forces that included the Yamam counterterrorism unit. Mohammed Salhiya took to the house roof with gas canisters and threatened to burn the structure down if Israeli forces entered it.While the raid failed to evict them, the family’s tree nursery business was demolished.Israeli authorities claimed the land had been appropriated for public use since 2017 to build a school for children with disabilities, and that the Sulhiya family’s homes were illegal. The family had an active appeal in the Jerusalem District Court, with a final hearing scheduled for January 23.Israel’s envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, defended the demolitions."We are talking about a family that stole public lands for their own private use, while these lands have been earmarked for the building of a school for children with special needs," Erdan told the UNSC on Thursday."This is a municipal issue that has gone through all of the respected channels of the independent Israeli legal system, yet nevertheless the Palestinians use this issue – and this institution’s Pavlovian anti-Israel response – for their own political gains," he added.A Half-Century of EvictionsThe sought eviction of several Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah has made the area a major flashpoint in East Jerusalem, with right-wing Jewish groups staging marches through the neighborhood and frequent clashes between Palestinian defenders of the four remaining families and the Israeli police and civilians who attacked their homes.Protests against an Israeli court’s ruling against the families in May 2021 coincided with violence elsewhere in Jerusalem during Ramadan, including the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police, which together helped set off 11 days of rocket bombardments by Hamas and airstrikes in Gaza by the Israeli Air Force that killed 254 Gazans and 13 Israelis.In the United Nations partition of the UK’s Palestine Mandate in 1947, neither Palestinians or Jewish settlers controlled Jerusalem, which is home to holy sites of both Jews and Muslims, as well as Christians. However, in the war that followed, the newly formed state of Israel captured the western half of Jerusalem, seizing the eastern half from Jordan in 1967 in an ambush offensive that captured the rest of the West Bank, as well.In violation of international law, Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1980 and declared the united city its capital. Many countries have refused to recognize the move and kept their embassies in Tel Aviv, but the US made the shift in 2018, causing several other countries to follow suit.

