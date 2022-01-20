Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/us-supreme-court-blocks-trumps-attempt-to-keep-records-from-january-6-congressional-panel-1092388861.html
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep White House records related to the January 6 Capitol...
"The application for stay of mandate and injunction pending review presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied. The questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent President to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns," the US Supreme Court said in the order on Wednesday.The Select Committee that has been investigating the January 6th attack on the US Capitol said it has already started to receive the records "the former President had hoped to keep hidden".The House 6 January Committee has been seeking documents from Trump and his allies regarding last year's violent Capitol riot. Trump has repeatedly dismissed the panel's investigation as a "witch hunt" against him by Democrats. On 6 January 2021, a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from officially registering Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Shortly before that, Trump addressed his supporters, urging them not to let Democrats "steal" their voices.
US Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel

08:04 GMT 20.01.2022 (Updated: 08:11 GMT 20.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
 In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court blocked an attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep White House records related to the January 6 Capitol riot from the US House Select Committee investigating the incident, according to a court order.
"The application for stay of mandate and injunction pending review presented to The Chief Justice and by him referred to the Court is denied. The questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office, in the face of a determination by the incumbent President to waive the privilege, are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns," the US Supreme Court said in the order on Wednesday.
The Select Committee that has been investigating the January 6th attack on the US Capitol said it has already started to receive the records "the former President had hoped to keep hidden".
The House 6 January Committee has been seeking documents from Trump and his allies regarding last year's violent Capitol riot. Trump has repeatedly dismissed the panel's investigation as a "witch hunt" against him by Democrats.
On 6 January 2021, a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from officially registering Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the November 2020 presidential election. Shortly before that, Trump addressed his supporters, urging them not to let Democrats "steal" their voices.
