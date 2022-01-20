https://sputniknews.com/20220120/us-secretary-of-state-blinken-delivers-remarks-on-ukraine-1092400202.html

US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Ukraine

On Friday, Blinken is meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva to discuss the results of the recent talks between Russia, US, and NATO... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering remarks after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Deputy Foreign Minister James Cleverly, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.Blinken is expected to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.The participants of the quadrilateral meeting on Thursday talked about the ongoing tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

