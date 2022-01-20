Registration was successful!
LIVE: US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/us-secretary-of-state-blinken-delivers-remarks-on-ukraine-1092400202.html
US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Ukraine
US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Ukraine
On Friday, Blinken is meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva to discuss the results of the recent talks between Russia, US, and NATO... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
us
russia
ukraine
antony blinken
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering remarks after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Deputy Foreign Minister James Cleverly, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.Blinken is expected to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.The participants of the quadrilateral meeting on Thursday talked about the ongoing tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
us, russia, ukraine, antony blinken

US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Ukraine

15:08 GMT 20.01.2022
© Ruptly
On Friday, Blinken is meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva to discuss the results of the recent talks between Russia, US, and NATO that took place last week.
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering remarks after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, UK Deputy Foreign Minister James Cleverly, and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Blinken is expected to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.
The participants of the quadrilateral meeting on Thursday talked about the ongoing tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
