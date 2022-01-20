https://sputniknews.com/20220120/us-green-lights-ukraine-proxy-war-against-russia-1092401299.html

US Green Lights Ukraine Proxy War Against Russia

This is on top of already massive inventories of military equipment despatched to Ukraine by the Biden administration. But given the new additional supplies emerging only days after Russian officials met with US and NATO counterparts to seek security guarantees is a clear sign of reckless contempt.The agenda seems to be one of fomenting a major conflict with Russia using Ukraine as a proxy; in a similar way to how the Americans armed Afghan insurgents during the 1980s to create a debilitating quagmire for the Soviet Union.It is reported that the US State Department has given approval for NATO members to supply American-made weapons to Ukraine. The NATO members include Britain and the Baltic states, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.The weapons in question are reportedly Javelin anti-tank missiles as well as ground-to-air Stinger anti-aircraft rockets. The US has previously sent its own supplies of these missiles, but the additional supply routes from Britain and the Baltic states spell a significant ramping up of military support to the Kiev regime.This week, Britain has already sent several military cargo planes to Ukraine loaded with tonnes of arms, according to the Russian foreign ministry.The weapons are being sent under the pretext of “defending Ukraine from Russian aggression”. Moscow has vehemently denied it has any plans to invade Ukraine. The “invasion hysteria” seems to be a ploy to cover up the provocative militarization by the NATO-backed Kiev regime. There is a more plausible real danger that this regime, which came to power in a CIA-backed coup d’état in 2014, is trying to incite a war with Russia.Other significant pointers are the visits to Kiev last week by CIA chief William Burns who met with top officials. Then earlier this week a delegation of senior US Senators were vowing more weapons to Ukraine to “deter Russian aggression”.One of those Senators, Chris Murphy, who sits on the influential Foreign Relations Committee, has previously told media that the United States would like to see Ukraine becoming “another Afghanistan” for Moscow.This is a reference to the 1980s war in Afghanistan when the US supplied Mujahideen fighters Stinger missiles that were effective in combating Soviet aircraft and possibly tipped the decision by Moscow to withdraw from the Central Asian country. The late American imperial planner Zbigniew Brzezinski gloated about how the proxy war gave the Soviet Union “its Vietnam”.What is happening in Ukraine is shaping up in a similar way. The blatant arming of the anti-Russia regime in Kiev is encouraging its forces to seek a military solution to the civil war in the country against pro-Russian self-defense forces in the southeast Donbas region. If that war is ramped up then there will be immense political and moral pressure on Russia to come to the aid of Ukraine’s ethnic Russian population.President Joe Biden predicted this week in a high-profile White House press conference that Russia will make an imminent incursion into Ukraine and the United States will impose sanctions like never seen before. It sounds like an orchestration.It seems that Washington and its NATO partners are hellbent on trying to goad Moscow into a proxy war over Ukraine. That will facilitate the US and its European Union lackeys to target Russia with even more draconian economic sanctions in a bid to cripple the Russian economy, including cancelation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The ultimate US objective is regime change in Moscow.Last week, Russian officials met with US and NATO counterparts in various European capitals to discuss urgent security proposals set out by Moscow. Those proposals included a commitment from NATO to cease its expansion towards the east, in particular a moratorium on letting Ukraine and other former Soviet republics join the military bloc. There was also a proposal for NATO to scale back its offensive forces in neighboring Eastern European countries.The US and NATO snubbed Russia’s concerns as “non-starters’. There is no sign so far that Washington will formulate a written reply to Moscow’s requests for security guarantees.More pointedly, the moves to increase the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine from Baltic NATO members that are notoriously Russophobic is an ominous sign that diplomacy and peaceful engagement are being shelved. Recklessly, the United States is putting Ukraine and other gung-ho NATO members on a war footing against Russia.

