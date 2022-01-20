Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/us-district-attorney-seeks-jury-for-probe-into-trumps-alleged-election-meddling-attempt-1092406278.html
US District Attorney Seeks Jury for Probe Into Trump's Alleged Election Meddling Attempt
US District Attorney Seeks Jury for Probe Into Trump's Alleged Election Meddling Attempt
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fani Willis, a district attorney in the US state of Georgia, is requesting a grand jury to help in her investigation into former... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T19:36+0000
2022-01-20T19:35+0000
georgia
donald trump
investigation
election meddling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092078597_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_058503434856ca99a4cdba7e1b730f6d.jpg
"I am hereby requesting, as the elected District Attorney for Fulton County... that a special purpose grand jury be impaneled for the purpose of investigating the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia," Willis said in a letter to Fulton County Judge Christopher Brasher.Willis said her office has made multiple attempts to interview witnesses and gather evidence related to the investigation, however, a significant number of witnesses have refused to cooperate.A grand jury will not have the authority to issue an indictment but may provide recommendations related to criminal prosecution if it deems it necessary, she said.Willis also requested a judge to oversee the jury's investigation, if one is approved.The Fulton County District Attorney's office opened a probe last February into allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the state election results in 2020. The probe originated after reports claimed Trump called and urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find votes to reverse then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in the state.Trump has repeatedly said he considered the 2020 presidential election results in several US states to be fraudulent, robbing him of election victory, and has been&nbsp; a subject of a political witch hunt as a result of his efforts to prove election and voter fraud.
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092078597_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8be3b066220e2d1c5a707e5f9a3c0633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, donald trump, investigation, election meddling

US District Attorney Seeks Jury for Probe Into Trump's Alleged Election Meddling Attempt

19:36 GMT 20.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
 In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Fani Willis, a district attorney in the US state of Georgia, is requesting a grand jury to help in her investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in the state’s 2020 presidential election results, according to a request filed on Thursday.
"I am hereby requesting, as the elected District Attorney for Fulton County... that a special purpose grand jury be impaneled for the purpose of investigating the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia," Willis said in a letter to Fulton County Judge Christopher Brasher.
Willis said her office has made multiple attempts to interview witnesses and gather evidence related to the investigation, however, a significant number of witnesses have refused to cooperate.
A grand jury will not have the authority to issue an indictment but may provide recommendations related to criminal prosecution if it deems it necessary, she said.
Willis also requested a judge to oversee the jury's investigation, if one is approved.
The Fulton County District Attorney's office opened a probe last February into allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the state election results in 2020. The probe originated after reports claimed Trump called and urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find votes to reverse then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in the state.
Trump has repeatedly said he considered the 2020 presidential election results in several US states to be fraudulent, robbing him of election victory, and has been  a subject of a political witch hunt as a result of his efforts to prove election and voter fraud.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese