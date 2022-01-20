https://sputniknews.com/20220120/ursula-von-der-leyen-speaks-at-day-four-of-world-economic-forum-2022-1092390089.html

Ursula von der Leyen Speaks at Day Four of World Economic Forum 2022

This year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) which traditionally takes place in the Swiss resort town of Davos in January, is being held virtually due to the...

world economic forum

ursula von der leyen

Watch a live broadcast of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivering a special​ address on the fourth day of the World Economic Forum 2022.During the first three days of the event, the virtual audience of the forum watched the speeches delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and some others. The WEF serves as a platform for world leaders and top businessmen to share their views on the most pressing issues on the international agenda. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

