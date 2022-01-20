https://sputniknews.com/20220120/un-general-assembly-adopts-by-consensus-resolution-rejecting-any-denial-of-holocaust-1092402425.html

UN General Assembly Adopts by Consensus Resolution Rejecting Any Denial of Holocaust

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted without a vote a resolution condemning any denial of the Holocaust during the Second...

The resolution "rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part.”The resolution also “urges all [United Nations] member states to reject without any reservation any denial or distortion of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part, or any activities to this end.”

