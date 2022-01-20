Registration was successful!
UN General Assembly Adopts by Consensus Resolution Rejecting Any Denial of Holocaust
UN General Assembly Adopts by Consensus Resolution Rejecting Any Denial of Holocaust
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted without a vote a resolution condemning any denial of the Holocaust during the Second World War.
The resolution "rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part.”The resolution also “urges all [United Nations] member states to reject without any reservation any denial or distortion of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part, or any activities to this end.”
UN General Assembly Adopts by Consensus Resolution Rejecting Any Denial of Holocaust

16:05 GMT 20.01.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARThe United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, US, September 21, 2020
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, US, September 21, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted without a vote a resolution condemning any denial of the Holocaust during the Second World War.
The resolution "rejects and condemns without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part.”
The resolution also “urges all [United Nations] member states to reject without any reservation any denial or distortion of the Holocaust as a historical event, either in full or in part, or any activities to this end.”
