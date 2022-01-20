https://sputniknews.com/20220120/ukraine-talks-continue-omicron-restrictions-lifted-energy-inflation-surge--1092380947.html

Ukraine Talks Continue, Omicron Restrictions Lifted, Energy Inflation Surge

Ukraine talks continue as global energy inflation fires up. Omicron restrictions are lifted, the Biden Administration is talking about a reset ahead of 2022... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at The Duran and writer on international affairs with a special interest in Russia and law, talks with John and Michelle about the latest developments in Ukraine. The United States keeps saying that war in Ukraine is imminent and that the West wants to deescalate tensions. Meanwhile, the CIA is training Ukrainian paramilitary troops in North Carolina. In the third segment, Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, joins the show to break down the surge in energy inflation. Robert says that the seven-year high in oil has been spiked by speculators in the futures market. The disappointment from the Build Back Better and the Green New Deal legislations that are stalled in the Senate dampens expectations for robust economic growth. Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com, and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins the Misfits to discuss how the Biden administration is planning a ‘reset’ ahead of the 2022 midterms. A key failure is a lack of focus explaining policy: how does new legislation benefit voters and why should people care? A two-party system solidifies the status quo, according to Kevin. In our last segment, Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire,” talks about Yemen. The West remains unaware and complicit in understanding the human right atrocities carried out with drone strikes in Yemen. The United States and Saudi Arabia have been embattled in Yemen since after 9-11. Yemen is important to the United States because defense manufactures are in the business of supplying the weapons, according to Richard.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

