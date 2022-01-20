Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Iranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/ukraine-talks-continue-omicron-restrictions-lifted-energy-inflation-surge--1092380947.html
Ukraine Talks Continue, Omicron Restrictions Lifted, Energy Inflation Surge
Ukraine Talks Continue, Omicron Restrictions Lifted, Energy Inflation Surge
Ukraine talks continue as global energy inflation fires up. Omicron restrictions are lifted, the Biden Administration is talking about a reset ahead of 2022... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T08:38+0000
2022-01-20T08:38+0000
joe biden
ukraine
yemen
energy
midterms
inflation
political misfits
omicron strain
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092380922_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_19059e805cc9f7f6ff531db399771a6e.png
Ukraine Talks Continue, Omicron Restrictions Lifted, Energy Inflation Surge and Crash Alert: 18-Year-Olds Driving Semis
Ukraine talks continue as global energy inflation fires up. Omicron restrictions are lifted, the Biden Administration is talking about a reset ahead of 2022 midterms, and airlines ground 5G.
Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at The Duran and writer on international affairs with a special interest in Russia and law, talks with John and Michelle about the latest developments in Ukraine. The United States keeps saying that war in Ukraine is imminent and that the West wants to deescalate tensions. Meanwhile, the CIA is training Ukrainian paramilitary troops in North Carolina. In the third segment, Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, joins the show to break down the surge in energy inflation. Robert says that the seven-year high in oil has been spiked by speculators in the futures market. The disappointment from the Build Back Better and the Green New Deal legislations that are stalled in the Senate dampens expectations for robust economic growth. Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com, and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins the Misfits to discuss how the Biden administration is planning a ‘reset’ ahead of the 2022 midterms. A key failure is a lack of focus explaining policy: how does new legislation benefit voters and why should people care? A two-party system solidifies the status quo, according to Kevin. In our last segment, Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire,” talks about Yemen. The West remains unaware and complicit in understanding the human right atrocities carried out with drone strikes in Yemen. The United States and Saudi Arabia have been embattled in Yemen since after 9-11. Yemen is important to the United States because defense manufactures are in the business of supplying the weapons, according to Richard.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092380922_241:0:1174:700_1920x0_80_0_0_59501f67a7340c424ae687f1adde5d4f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, ukraine, yemen, energy, midterms, inflation, political misfits, omicron strain, аудио, radio

Ukraine Talks Continue, Omicron Restrictions Lifted, Energy Inflation Surge

08:38 GMT 20.01.2022
Ukraine Talks Continue, Omicron Restrictions Lifted, Energy Inflation Surge and Crash Alert: 18-Year-Olds Driving Semis
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukraine talks continue as global energy inflation fires up. Omicron restrictions are lifted, the Biden Administration is talking about a reset ahead of 2022 midterms, and airlines ground 5G.
Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief at The Duran and writer on international affairs with a special interest in Russia and law, talks with John and Michelle about the latest developments in Ukraine. The United States keeps saying that war in Ukraine is imminent and that the West wants to deescalate tensions. Meanwhile, the CIA is training Ukrainian paramilitary troops in North Carolina.
In the third segment, Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York, senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, joins the show to break down the surge in energy inflation. Robert says that the seven-year high in oil has been spiked by speculators in the futures market. The disappointment from the Build Back Better and the Green New Deal legislations that are stalled in the Senate dampens expectations for robust economic growth.
Kevin Gosztola, journalist, writer for Shadowproof.com, and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins the Misfits to discuss how the Biden administration is planning a ‘reset’ ahead of the 2022 midterms. A key failure is a lack of focus explaining policy: how does new legislation benefit voters and why should people care? A two-party system solidifies the status quo, according to Kevin.
In our last segment, Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire,” talks about Yemen. The West remains unaware and complicit in understanding the human right atrocities carried out with drone strikes in Yemen. The United States and Saudi Arabia have been embattled in Yemen since after 9-11. Yemen is important to the United States because defense manufactures are in the business of supplying the weapons, according to Richard.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:12 GMTIranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
09:06 GMT‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’
08:52 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Lawyers File for Retrial Over Juror’s Disclosure He Was Victim of Sexual Abuse
08:35 GMTUS Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations, Moscow Says
08:04 GMTUS Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel
07:47 GMTRoadkill-Eating, Dung-Smoking Iranian Who Hasn't Bathed in 67 Years Reportedly in 'Good Health'
07:43 GMTCup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review
07:33 GMTDefiant Biden Touts Progress in Year 1 as Approval Ratings Hit Rock Bottom
07:29 GMTSmuggler Arrested With Seven Endangered Egyptian Vulture Species in India's Madhya Pradesh
07:14 GMTHavana Syndrome Not Result of Deliberate Campaign by Hostile Country, CIA Interim Finding Says
07:13 GMTBrooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy
06:17 GMTBoJo Granted Reprieve as MPs Plotting to Oust Him ‘Step Back’ Pending ‘Partgate’ Probe
06:17 GMTFinland to Build Its Largest and Most Powerful Icebreaker for Russian Mining Giant
06:10 GMTUK's Johnson Unlikely to 'Survive' Tory Probe Into Downing Street Parties, Expert Says
05:59 GMT'Stop Using Tigers as Props': Furious Netizens Slam Gucci for Featuring Tigers in New Campaign
05:20 GMT'Want My Child Back': Gazan Christian Pleads For Help After 'Brainwashed' Daughter Converts to Islam
05:17 GMTEvery Country in Scandinavia Breaks Daily Infection Records Amid Omicron Surge
04:30 GMTBiden Has 'No Idea' Why Americans Would Question His Mental Fitness, Says He Didn't 'Overpromise'
03:54 GMTOutcry Online After School Employee Seen Taping Mask to Child’s Face
03:14 GMTPrince Andrew's Ex-GF Claims Epstein & Clinton Were 'Like Brothers', 'Loved' Hanging Around With Him