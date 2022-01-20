https://sputniknews.com/20220120/uk-australia-form-cyber-and-tech-partnership-1092399419.html

UK, Australia Form Cyber and Tech Partnership

UK, Australia Form Cyber and Tech Partnership

London and Canberra signed a free trade agreement in December after over a year of negotiations.

Britain and Australia announced the signing of a new 'Cyber and Critical Technology Partnership' on Thursday, with London saying the deal will "strengthen global technology supply chains, ensure the UK's positive technology vision and tackle malign actors who disrupt cyberspace.""As champions of freedom and democracy, the UK and Australia are hard-headed in defending our values and challenging unfair practices and malign acts," Truss said in a press statement. The cyber and tech partnership is one of a host of measures taken by the British 'champion of freedom and democracy' in recent months within the scope of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'Global Britain' initiative, which seeks to restore a measure of diplomatic, geopolitical and military power abroad for the UK post-Brexit.The strategy includes an effort to revamp the British military's image as Europe's most formidable force, and to demonstrate the Royal Navy's ability to mount operations globally. That strategy got off to a dangerous start last June, when the RN deliberately sailed a destroyer into Crimean waters, forcing Russia to fire warning shots and sparking a diplomatic spat. Soon after, a British carrier group was deployed in the South China Sea despite Chinese warnings that Beijing would take measures to "safeguard its sovereignty and security" in that contested region.In September, Australia, the UK and the United States signed AUKUS - a trilateral security pact providing Canberra with access to British and American nuclear submarine technology. The surprise pact gypped France out of a $65 billion contract it had with Australia to build 12 attack subs, sparking a slow-burning diplomatic conflict within the Western alliance, and concerns from China, Russia and North Korea that the security agreement may spark a regional arms race.

