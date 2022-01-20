Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Ursula von der Leyen Speaks at Day Four of World Economic Forum 2022
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/two-men-arrested-in-uk-over-texas-synagogue-hostage-taking-1092391440.html
Two Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking
Two Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking
LONDON (Sputnik) - Two men were arrested on Thursday in Manchester and Birmingham as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack on a Texas synagogue by a... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T09:56+0000
2022-01-20T09:54+0000
us
arrest
synagogue
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092311078_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_99095ee5ed622b131b27b7aa0d7f9510.jpg
"As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning," the Counter Terrorism Policing North West division said in a statement.Earlier this week, the Greater Manchester Police said they detained two teenagers as part of the investigation into the hostage-taking situation in Texas. Last Sunday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the man who had taken a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel the previous day as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram. He had been holding the four people hostage for several hours before the police stormed the building and shot the hostage-taker during an operation. All the hostages were safely released. According to the British Security Service, MI5, Akram had been the subject of an investigation in 2020 but by the time he went to the US, he had been described as no longer posing a risk.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092311078_166:0:2834:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_82e386f5cfe995506cd5c345e94e0905.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, arrest, synagogue, uk

Two Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking

09:56 GMT 20.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDY JACOBSOHNSWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas, on January 15, 2022.
SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas, on January 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDY JACOBSOHN
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - Two men were arrested on Thursday in Manchester and Birmingham as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack on a Texas synagogue by a British national who held four people hostage for several hours before he was shot dead by the police, the UK counter-terror police have announced.
"As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning," the Counter Terrorism Policing North West division said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the Greater Manchester Police said they detained two teenagers as part of the investigation into the hostage-taking situation in Texas.
Last Sunday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the man who had taken a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel the previous day as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram. He had been holding the four people hostage for several hours before the police stormed the building and shot the hostage-taker during an operation. All the hostages were safely released.
According to the British Security Service, MI5, Akram had been the subject of an investigation in 2020 but by the time he went to the US, he had been described as no longer posing a risk.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese