Two Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking

"As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning," the Counter Terrorism Policing North West division said in a statement.Earlier this week, the Greater Manchester Police said they detained two teenagers as part of the investigation into the hostage-taking situation in Texas. Last Sunday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the man who had taken a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel the previous day as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram. He had been holding the four people hostage for several hours before the police stormed the building and shot the hostage-taker during an operation. All the hostages were safely released. According to the British Security Service, MI5, Akram had been the subject of an investigation in 2020 but by the time he went to the US, he had been described as no longer posing a risk.
