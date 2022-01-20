https://sputniknews.com/20220120/trump-king-of-the-gop-already-wrestling-desantis-for-2024-nomination-1092373767.html

Trump, King of the GOP, Already Wrestling DeSantis for 2024 Nomination

Trump, King of the GOP, Already Wrestling DeSantis for 2024 Nomination

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Russia preparing for the worst ahead of talks with the US, Trump wrestling with...

Trump, King of the GOP, Already Wrestling DeSantis for 2024 Nomination On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Russia preparing for the worst ahead of talks with the U.S., Trump wrestling with Florida’s DeSantis for the 2024 nomination, and talk tech as the airline industry urges the tech sphere to put the brakes on the 5G rollout.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | Russia Prepares for the Worst Ahead of Talks With U.S.Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Trump, King of the GOP, Already Wrestling DeSantis for 2024 NominationKendrick Jackson - Tech Analyst | Big Tech Squares Off With Airline Industry Over 5G RolloutIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko returning home to face treason charges after he ended his term with plummeting approval ratings. We also talked about US Sec. of State Blinken and his Russian counterpart Lavrov meeting again as Russia evacuates their embassy in Ukraine, likely preparing for the worst.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on Trump and DeSantis butting heads as they both eye the same 2024 presidential ticket and we debate the merits of each candidate. We also talked about Biden’s first press conference of the year, marketed as a ‘reset’ for Democrats trying to get legislation passed amid declining popularity.In the third hour, Kendrick Jackson joined the conversation to talk about if it’s possible for 5G to rollout safely despite pushback from the airlines industry, US Olympic athletes being told to leave their phones and computers at home for fear of Chinese hacking, and Microsoft’s massive acquisition of video game giant Activision.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

