Three Killed, 28 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Crowded Market in Lahore, Pakistan - Video
Three Killed, 28 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Crowded Market in Lahore, Pakistan - Video
Lahore, located at a distance of 28 km from the Indian border, is considered one of the safest cities in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the second-most populous city... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
At least three people were killed and 28 others injured in a suspected time-controlled explosion in the Anarkali bazaar area of Lahore on Thursday afternoon.Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif said a bomb was "planted" in a motorbike in the bustling market.The CCTV footage of the blast shows the intensity of the explosion that left several shops damaged. Video captured by locals show burning vehicles in the crowded market, where the wounded are crying for help.An ethnic-nationalist militant group, the Baloch National Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group primarily operates in Balochistan Province, but it has increased its activities in Punjab Province in recent months, a worrying sign for Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan condemned the bombing in a statement, urging authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to the wounded. He has also sought a report from the Punjab government over the incident.
Three Killed, 28 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Crowded Market in Lahore, Pakistan - Video

13:00 GMT 20.01.2022
Lahore, located at a distance of 28 km from the Indian border, is considered one of the safest cities in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the second-most populous city of the Islamic nation has been witnessing worrying trends since last year, with terrorists carrying out several blasts in 2021.
At least three people were killed and 28 others injured in a suspected time-controlled explosion in the Anarkali bazaar area of Lahore on Thursday afternoon.
Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif said a bomb was "planted" in a motorbike in the bustling market.
The CCTV footage of the blast shows the intensity of the explosion that left several shops damaged.
Video captured by locals show burning vehicles in the crowded market, where the wounded are crying for help.
An ethnic-nationalist militant group, the Baloch National Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group primarily operates in Balochistan Province, but it has increased its activities in Punjab Province in recent months, a worrying sign for Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan condemned the bombing in a statement, urging authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to the wounded. He has also sought a report from the Punjab government over the incident.
