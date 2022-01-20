https://sputniknews.com/20220120/three-killed-28-injured-in-terrorist-attack-in-crowded-market-in-lahore-pakistan---video-1092395796.html
Three Killed, 28 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Crowded Market in Lahore, Pakistan - Video
Three Killed, 28 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Crowded Market in Lahore, Pakistan - Video
Lahore, located at a distance of 28 km from the Indian border, is considered one of the safest cities in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the second-most populous city... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T13:00+0000
2022-01-20T13:00+0000
2022-01-20T13:00+0000
pakistan
lahore
terrorist
tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp)
imran khan
blast
terrorist act
balochistan liberation army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092397296_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_331385421b98245b2c32d54fc18bbe1c.jpg
At least three people were killed and 28 others injured in a suspected time-controlled explosion in the Anarkali bazaar area of Lahore on Thursday afternoon.Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif said a bomb was "planted" in a motorbike in the bustling market.The CCTV footage of the blast shows the intensity of the explosion that left several shops damaged. Video captured by locals show burning vehicles in the crowded market, where the wounded are crying for help.An ethnic-nationalist militant group, the Baloch National Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group primarily operates in Balochistan Province, but it has increased its activities in Punjab Province in recent months, a worrying sign for Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan condemned the bombing in a statement, urging authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to the wounded. He has also sought a report from the Punjab government over the incident.
pakistan
lahore
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092397296_162:0:2891:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_48fb10b0bfe199e5598a33ce4dc16c8e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
pakistan, lahore, terrorist, tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp), imran khan, blast, terrorist act, balochistan liberation army
Three Killed, 28 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Crowded Market in Lahore, Pakistan - Video
Lahore, located at a distance of 28 km from the Indian border, is considered one of the safest cities in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the second-most populous city of the Islamic nation has been witnessing worrying trends since last year, with terrorists carrying out several blasts in 2021.
At least three people were killed and 28 others injured in a suspected time-controlled explosion in the Anarkali bazaar area of Lahore on Thursday afternoon.
Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif said a bomb was "planted" in a motorbike in the bustling market.
The CCTV footage of the blast shows the intensity of the explosion that left several shops damaged.
Video captured by locals show burning vehicles in the crowded market, where the wounded are crying for help.
An ethnic-nationalist militant group, the Baloch National Army
has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group primarily operates in Balochistan Province, but it has increased its activities in Punjab Province
in recent months, a worrying sign for Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan condemned the bombing in a statement, urging authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to the wounded. He has also sought a report from the Punjab government over the incident.