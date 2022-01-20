Registration was successful!
Smuggler Arrested With Seven Endangered Egyptian Vulture Species in India's Madhya Pradesh
Smuggler Arrested With Seven Endangered Egyptian Vulture Species in India's Madhya Pradesh
Egyptian vultures, also known as white scavenger vultures or pharaoh's chickens, are the smallest of all vultures. They are a globally endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and often migrate from central Asia to India during the winter.
madhya pradesh
india
india
Seven endangered species of Egyptian vultures were seized from a smuggler in the Khandwa region of India's Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday.These diminutive carrion eaters are listed as endangered and their numbers are quickly dwindling. They have been in demand in India among practitioners of black magic. It is estimated that one vulture can fetch up to $3,000 on the black market.As the smuggler was taking the birds from Uttar Pradesh state to Maharashtra state via train, a fellow passenger smelled something off-putting and became suspicious, prompting him to inform the authorities.After an investigation, the bird smuggler was arrested. Police said the vultures have been handed over to the forest department and would be set free in some open place, pending the court's permission.
madhya pradesh, india, india

07:29 GMT 20.01.2022

07:29 GMT 20.01.2022
Egyptian vultures, also known as white scavenger vultures or pharaoh's chickens, are the smallest of all vultures. They are a globally endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and often migrate from central Asia to India during the winter.
Seven endangered species of Egyptian vultures were seized from a smuggler in the Khandwa region of India's Madhya Pradesh state on Thursday.
These diminutive carrion eaters are listed as endangered and their numbers are quickly dwindling. They have been in demand in India among practitioners of black magic. It is estimated that one vulture can fetch up to $3,000 on the black market.
As the smuggler was taking the birds from Uttar Pradesh state to Maharashtra state via train, a fellow passenger smelled something off-putting and became suspicious, prompting him to inform the authorities.
After an investigation, the bird smuggler was arrested.
Police said the vultures have been handed over to the forest department and would be set free in some open place, pending the court's permission.
