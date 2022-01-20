Registration was successful!
'Show Must Go On': West Virginia Journo Hit by Car Continues Reporting
'Show Must Go On': West Virginia Journo Hit by Car Continues Reporting
20.01.2022
The phrase "the show must go on" is fitting for a journalist – this video doing the rounds on social media is proof. Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV is seen reporting on a water main break in Dunbar city in West Virginia's Kanahwa County when she's hit by a pickup from behind. Due to the speed of the incident, veteran news anchor Tim Irr in the studio initially failed to grasp what had happened. However, Yorgey continued reporting and informed him and the viewers that she wasn't hurt.Yorgey exclaimed: "Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK. I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK, Tim."Replying to her, Irr said: "Wow, that's a first for you on TV, Tori.""That's live TV for you. It's all good," she said. "I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I'm The woman who was apparently driving the pickup can be heard apologising in the video as Yorgey assures her that she's fine."You are ok. We're all good." Yorgey assured. "Ma'am, you are so sweet, and you are ok. It is all good.""Were you bumped down low Tori or were you hit up high? I couldn't really tell… I just saw you disappear out of the screen," the studio host enquired. "I don't even know Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes," the journalist replied.The video has gone viral on social media and netizens have left messages praising the journalist.
media, west virginia, journalism, viral video, world, united states, world, media, journalism, west virginia, kanawha county, west virginia, world, reporting, viral video, viral video, journalism, viral, viral, viral videos, media, viral, world

'Show Must Go On': West Virginia Journo Hit by Car Continues Reporting

14:10 GMT 20.01.2022
© Photo : Lee K. Howard/twitterWow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot!
Wow, this reporter gets hit by a car, and rebounds to finish the live shot! - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© Photo : Lee K. Howard/twitter
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Being a journalist can be a challenging job, especially when something goes wrong live on air.
The phrase "the show must go on” is fitting for a journalist – this video doing the rounds on social media is proof. Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV is seen reporting on a water main break in Dunbar city in West Virginia's Kanahwa County when she's hit by a pickup from behind.
Due to the speed of the incident, veteran news anchor Tim Irr in the studio initially failed to grasp what had happened. However, Yorgey continued reporting and informed him and the viewers that she wasn’t hurt.
Yorgey exclaimed: "Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK, Tim."
Replying to her, Irr said: "Wow, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori."
"That’s live TV for you. It’s all good," she said. "I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m
The woman who was apparently driving the pickup can be heard apologising in the video as Yorgey assures her that she's fine.
“You are ok. We’re all good.” Yorgey assured. “Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are ok. It is all good."
“Were you bumped down low Tori or were you hit up high? I couldn’t really tell… I just saw you disappear out of the screen,” the studio host enquired. “I don’t even know Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes,” the journalist replied.
The video has gone viral on social media and netizens have left messages praising the journalist.
