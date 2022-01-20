https://sputniknews.com/20220120/show-must-go-on-west-virginia-journo-hit-by-car-continues-reporting-1092396902.html

'Show Must Go On': West Virginia Journo Hit by Car Continues Reporting

'Show Must Go On': West Virginia Journo Hit by Car Continues Reporting

Being a journalist can be a challenging job, especially when something goes wrong live on air. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-20T14:10+0000

2022-01-20T14:10+0000

2022-01-20T14:10+0000

media

west virginia

journalism

viral video

world

united states

world

media

journalism

west virginia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092397461_23:99:1155:736_1920x0_80_0_0_f348ab6d33295f757a690e229fd978bc.jpg

The phrase "the show must go on” is fitting for a journalist – this video doing the rounds on social media is proof. Tori Yorgey of WSAZ-TV is seen reporting on a water main break in Dunbar city in West Virginia's Kanahwa County when she's hit by a pickup from behind. Due to the speed of the incident, veteran news anchor Tim Irr in the studio initially failed to grasp what had happened. However, Yorgey continued reporting and informed him and the viewers that she wasn’t hurt.Yorgey exclaimed: "Oh my god! I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK. I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK, Tim."Replying to her, Irr said: "Wow, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori.""That’s live TV for you. It’s all good," she said. "I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I am so glad I’m The woman who was apparently driving the pickup can be heard apologising in the video as Yorgey assures her that she's fine.“You are ok. We’re all good.” Yorgey assured. “Ma’am, you are so sweet, and you are ok. It is all good."“Were you bumped down low Tori or were you hit up high? I couldn’t really tell… I just saw you disappear out of the screen,” the studio host enquired. “I don’t even know Tim. My whole life just flashed before my eyes,” the journalist replied.The video has gone viral on social media and netizens have left messages praising the journalist.

west virginia

world

kanawha county, west virginia

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

media, west virginia, journalism, viral video, world, united states, world, media, journalism, west virginia, kanawha county, west virginia, world, reporting, viral video, viral video, journalism, viral, viral, viral videos, media, viral, world