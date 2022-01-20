Registration was successful!
LIVE: US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Ukraine
Russia Sends All Sputnik V Data to WHO, Visit of Experts Expected in Q1
Russia Sends All Sputnik V Data to WHO, Visit of Experts Expected in Q1
Russia has sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), a visit of its experts to Russia is... 20.01.2022
"All the data has been transferred to the World Health Organization, the dossier has been formed, we are waiting for their decision, I think that the visits will take place in the first quarter, we are waiting approximately in February," Murashko told reporters.Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been already approved in 71 countries with a total population of about 4 billion people.
14:52 GMT 20.01.2022
VORONEZH (Sputnik) - Russia has sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), a visit of its experts to Russia is expected in the first quarter, tentatively in February, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.
"All the data has been transferred to the World Health Organization, the dossier has been formed, we are waiting for their decision, I think that the visits will take place in the first quarter, we are waiting approximately in February," Murashko told reporters.
Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been already approved in 71 countries with a total population of about 4 billion people.
