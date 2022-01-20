https://sputniknews.com/20220120/russia-sends-all-sputnik-v-data-to-who-visit-of-experts-expected-in-q1-1092400733.html

Russia Sends All Sputnik V Data to WHO, Visit of Experts Expected in Q1

VORONEZH (Sputnik) - Russia has sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO), a visit of its experts to Russia is...

"All the data has been transferred to the World Health Organization, the dossier has been formed, we are waiting for their decision, I think that the visits will take place in the first quarter, we are waiting approximately in February," Murashko told reporters.Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been already approved in 71 countries with a total population of about 4 billion people.

