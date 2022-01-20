https://sputniknews.com/20220120/rostec-plans-to-launch-mass-production-of-domestic-5g-base-stations-in-2024-1092395374.html

Rostec Plans to Launch Mass Production of Domestic 5G Base Stations in 2024

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec plans to launch mass production of domestic 5G base stations in 2024, while their first... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

"Rostec state corporation is systematically working to implement a roadmap for the development of 5G communication networks in Russia... The first deliveries of 5G base stations for testing in pilot areas are planned for 2023. Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2024," Chemezov said in a statement.

