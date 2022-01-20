Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/rostec-plans-to-launch-mass-production-of-domestic-5g-base-stations-in-2024-1092395374.html
Rostec Plans to Launch Mass Production of Domestic 5G Base Stations in 2024
Rostec Plans to Launch Mass Production of Domestic 5G Base Stations in 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec plans to launch mass production of domestic 5G base stations in 2024, while their first... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T12:10+0000
2022-01-20T12:08+0000
rostec
russia
5g
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092395737_0:243:3103:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_6e9d8a3b6b777268a71175dbe2802cc3.jpg
"Rostec state corporation is systematically working to implement a roadmap for the development of 5G communication networks in Russia... The first deliveries of 5G base stations for testing in pilot areas are planned for 2023. Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2024," Chemezov said in a statement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092395737_374:0:3103:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_83abd9a49efa2d110473e9217fd7da1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rostec, russia, 5g

Rostec Plans to Launch Mass Production of Domestic 5G Base Stations in 2024

12:10 GMT 20.01.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin / Go to the photo bankRostec stand at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Rostec stand at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec plans to launch mass production of domestic 5G base stations in 2024, while their first deliveries for testing in pilot zones in Russia are scheduled for 2023, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday.
"Rostec state corporation is systematically working to implement a roadmap for the development of 5G communication networks in Russia... The first deliveries of 5G base stations for testing in pilot areas are planned for 2023. Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2024," Chemezov said in a statement.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese