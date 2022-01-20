https://sputniknews.com/20220120/rec--russian-post-and-cappasity-demonstrate-work-of-immersive-3d-store-1092400575.html

REC & Russian Post, and Cappasity Demonstrate Work of Immersive 3D Store

"The store was created on the basis of a platform developed by Cappasity. The technology makes it possible to see products in 3D format and to examine them from all sides. According to Cappasity, 3D visualisation allows Internet stores to increase product viewing time by 15-35 seconds while the percentage of the goods added to carts has grown from 8 percent to 40 percent. Besides, it helps to reduce the number of returns," REC informs.The technology was demonstrated during the joint webinar "Goods in the best light: How to Design a Product Card for Worldwide Sales" conducted by REC, Cappasity, and ZoneSmart on 20 January.Cappasity uses its own 3D View technology to create 3D images visualising highly detailed objects. It takes about three minutes to create one image, so the technology is suitable for mass production of 3D content. The digitisation of goods doesn’t require manual work. 3D View uses video materials to create Images, which significantly reduces the cost of content creation making the technology developed by Cappasity available to small and medium-sized enterprises. "The joint project of Cappasity, REC and Russian Post will help Russian exporters to compete at international marketplaces more effectively, as proper product demonstration is the key to attracting customers' attention, reducing returns and increasing conversion. We have developed effective tools for creating immersive shopping experiences and we are pleased to present domestic companies entering foreign markets with our solution," Konstantin Popov, Cappasity CEO said.The prototype of an immersive store with 3D visualisation of goods was presented in December 2021 at the annual forum "Made in Russia."

