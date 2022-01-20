https://sputniknews.com/20220120/pm-boris-johnson-and-carries-five-week-old-baby-romy-hit-quite-badly-by-covid-1092394460.html

PM Boris Johnson and Carrie's Five-Week-Old Baby Romy Hit 'Quite Badly' by COVID

Last week, Prime Minister Johnson had to cancel his trip to Lancashire due to one of his family member contracting COVID-19. However, it was unclear whether it... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie’s world came to a standstill last week after they found out that their five-week-old daughter Romy had contracted coronavirus.A source told the Daily Mail that Romy was hit “quite badly” with the virus but was “on the mend”.After getting the news of his daughter being tested COVID-19 positive, Johnson, 57, dropped his work plans and didn’t appear in public last weekend or earlier this week.Johnson's spokesman said he would "follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others'".On Wednesday, the Prime Minister appeared to be back to his usual self as he faced down a plot from rebel Red Wall MPs.

