PM Boris Johnson and Carrie's Five-Week-Old Baby Romy Hit 'Quite Badly' by COVID
PM Boris Johnson and Carrie's Five-Week-Old Baby Romy Hit 'Quite Badly' by COVID
Last week, Prime Minister Johnson had to cancel his trip to Lancashire due to one of his family member contracting COVID-19. However, it was unclear whether it was his wife Carrie, his son Wilfred or his daughter Romy.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie’s world came to a standstill last week after they found out that their five-week-old daughter Romy had contracted coronavirus.A source told the Daily Mail that Romy was hit “quite badly” with the virus but was “on the mend”.After getting the news of his daughter being tested COVID-19 positive, Johnson, 57, dropped his work plans and didn’t appear in public last weekend or earlier this week.Johnson's spokesman said he would "follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others'".On Wednesday, the Prime Minister appeared to be back to his usual self as he faced down a plot from rebel Red Wall MPs.
12:34 GMT 20.01.2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, with their daughter Romy, hold a video call with Doctor Laura Mount, director of Central and West Warrington, who leads a vaccination team, followed by Tom Jones, from Rickmansworth who attends RVS Rickmansworth lunch club and cares for his wife with dementia, at Chequers, the British leader's country residence near Ellesborough, Britain, December 23, 2021
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, with their daughter Romy, hold a video call with Doctor Laura Mount, director of Central and West Warrington, who leads a vaccination team, followed by Tom Jones, from Rickmansworth who attends RVS Rickmansworth lunch club and cares for his wife with dementia, at Chequers, the British leader's country residence near Ellesborough, Britain, December 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© REUTERS / No 10 Downing Street
Last week, Prime Minister Johnson had to cancel his trip to Lancashire due to one of his family member contracting COVID-19. However, it was unclear whether it was his wife Carrie, his son Wilfred or his daughter Romy.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie’s world came to a standstill last week after they found out that their five-week-old daughter Romy had contracted coronavirus.
A source told the Daily Mail that Romy was hit “quite badly” with the virus but was “on the mend”.
After getting the news of his daughter being tested COVID-19 positive, Johnson, 57, dropped his work plans and didn’t appear in public last weekend or earlier this week.
Johnson's spokesman said he would "follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others'".
On Wednesday, the Prime Minister appeared to be back to his usual self as he faced down a plot from rebel Red Wall MPs.
