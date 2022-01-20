Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/pig-kidneys-successfully-transplanted-into-brain-dead-human-body-1092403290.html
Pig Kidneys Successfully Transplanted Into Brain-Dead Human Body
Pig Kidneys Successfully Transplanted Into Brain-Dead Human Body
The person who led the new study said that the transplant shows that a body of a brain-dead person can be used as a model for testing new medical treatments. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T17:13+0000
2022-01-20T17:13+0000
tech
pig
transplant
kidney
human
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/46/1079754674_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_d5c282319630d7a9b6589fdacf3b1bbc.jpg
Surgeons in Alabama have managed to successfully transplant a pig’s kidneys into the body of a brain-dead man donated by his family, in what is a rehearsal for a surgery they eventually hope to perform on living patients, possibly this year.News of this development come shortly after surgeons in Maryland successfully performed a first-of-its-kind organ transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart into a human patient who was deemed too sick to qualify for a human heart.As Locke’s team reported in the American Journal of Transplantation, both kidneys survived with no signs of rejection for a little over three days, until the patient’s body was taken off life support.While one of the kidneys was damaged during its removal from the pig and did not function properly, the other produced urine as normal; no pig viruses were transmitted to the patient during transplantation, and no pig cells were found in his bloodstream.Locke noted that this experiment also shows that the body of a brain-dead person can be used as a model for testing new medical treatments.Animal-to-human transplants have previously been attempted for decades, but without success as patient’s immune systems started attacking foreign tissue almost instantly.Now, however, technologies at scientists’ disposal allow them to edit pig genes, making the potential organ transplants more “human-like,” as the media outlet put it.
https://sputniknews.com/20210409/japanese-doctors-perform-worlds-first-living-donor-lung-transplant-in-covid-19-patient--1082587418.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/46/1079754674_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08eb15b679e5fa170f16421eb8effb9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, pig, transplant, kidney, human

Pig Kidneys Successfully Transplanted Into Brain-Dead Human Body

17:13 GMT 20.01.2022
CC0 / / Pig
Pig - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The person who led the new study said that the transplant shows that a body of a brain-dead person can be used as a model for testing new medical treatments.
Surgeons in Alabama have managed to successfully transplant a pig’s kidneys into the body of a brain-dead man donated by his family, in what is a rehearsal for a surgery they eventually hope to perform on living patients, possibly this year.
News of this development come shortly after surgeons in Maryland successfully performed a first-of-its-kind organ transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart into a human patient who was deemed too sick to qualify for a human heart.
"The organ shortage is an unmitigated crisis and we've never had a real solution to it," Dr. Jayme Locke of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the person who led the new study, said as quoted by AP.
As Locke’s team reported in the American Journal of Transplantation, both kidneys survived with no signs of rejection for a little over three days, until the patient’s body was taken off life support.
While one of the kidneys was damaged during its removal from the pig and did not function properly, the other produced urine as normal; no pig viruses were transmitted to the patient during transplantation, and no pig cells were found in his bloodstream.
Surgery - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2021
Japanese Doctors Perform World’s First Living Donor Lung Transplant in COVID-19 Patient
9 April 2021, 20:28 GMT
Locke noted that this experiment also shows that the body of a brain-dead person can be used as a model for testing new medical treatments.
Animal-to-human transplants have previously been attempted for decades, but without success as patient’s immune systems started attacking foreign tissue almost instantly.
Now, however, technologies at scientists’ disposal allow them to edit pig genes, making the potential organ transplants more “human-like,” as the media outlet put it.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese