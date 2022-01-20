https://sputniknews.com/20220120/pig-kidneys-successfully-transplanted-into-brain-dead-human-body-1092403290.html

Pig Kidneys Successfully Transplanted Into Brain-Dead Human Body

Pig Kidneys Successfully Transplanted Into Brain-Dead Human Body

The person who led the new study said that the transplant shows that a body of a brain-dead person can be used as a model for testing new medical treatments. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-20T17:13+0000

2022-01-20T17:13+0000

2022-01-20T17:13+0000

tech

pig

transplant

kidney

human

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/46/1079754674_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_d5c282319630d7a9b6589fdacf3b1bbc.jpg

Surgeons in Alabama have managed to successfully transplant a pig’s kidneys into the body of a brain-dead man donated by his family, in what is a rehearsal for a surgery they eventually hope to perform on living patients, possibly this year.News of this development come shortly after surgeons in Maryland successfully performed a first-of-its-kind organ transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart into a human patient who was deemed too sick to qualify for a human heart.As Locke’s team reported in the American Journal of Transplantation, both kidneys survived with no signs of rejection for a little over three days, until the patient’s body was taken off life support.While one of the kidneys was damaged during its removal from the pig and did not function properly, the other produced urine as normal; no pig viruses were transmitted to the patient during transplantation, and no pig cells were found in his bloodstream.Locke noted that this experiment also shows that the body of a brain-dead person can be used as a model for testing new medical treatments.Animal-to-human transplants have previously been attempted for decades, but without success as patient’s immune systems started attacking foreign tissue almost instantly.Now, however, technologies at scientists’ disposal allow them to edit pig genes, making the potential organ transplants more “human-like,” as the media outlet put it.

https://sputniknews.com/20210409/japanese-doctors-perform-worlds-first-living-donor-lung-transplant-in-covid-19-patient--1082587418.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, pig, transplant, kidney, human