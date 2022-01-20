Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: German Foreign Minister Baerbock and US Secretary of State Blinken Hold Press Conference in Berlin
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/per-recycling-ad-astra-nasa-seeks-new-ideas-about-managing-fecal-waste-in-space-1092397562.html
Per Recycling Ad Astra: NASA Seeks New Ideas About Managing Fecal Waste in Space
Per Recycling Ad Astra: NASA Seeks New Ideas About Managing Fecal Waste in Space
The challenge issued by the space agency seeks input about "waste management/conversion" in four categories: trash, fecal waste, foam packaging material and... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T13:40+0000
2022-01-20T13:42+0000
nasa
recycling
tech
space
challenge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092398800_0:35:1553:909_1920x0_80_0_0_784f65a07c31fdcc95f8ecfeaa20b37d.jpg
While a manned mission to Mars is still a thing of the perhaps not-so-distant future, as well as science fiction novels and movies, US space agency NASA has recently issued a call to help it solve an important aspect of such a venture.As the flight to the Red Planet and back may take between two to three years, and resupplying this mission may or may not be possible, waste recycling becomes an important factor in ensuring the success of the whole undertaking.Under the auspices of the so called “Waste to Base Materials Challenge”, NASA has asked the public for their input about possible ways to “convert waste into base materials and other useful things, like propellant or feedstock for 3D printing”.The challenge seeks ideas for “waste management/conversion” in four distinct categories: trash, fecal waste, foam packaging material and carbon dioxide processing.The winning ideas in each category are going to be awarded a $1,000 prize each, while ideas recognised by judges as “best in class” are also going to be awarded a $1,000 prize; the total prize purse amounts to $24,000.
https://sputniknews.com/20211219/significant-amounts-of-water-found-hidden-on-mars-by-esa-roscosmos-mission-1091644758.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092398800_171:0:1383:909_1920x0_80_0_0_3908748e720d982dfee843050f03a7f1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, recycling, tech, space, challenge

Per Recycling Ad Astra: NASA Seeks New Ideas About Managing Fecal Waste in Space

13:40 GMT 20.01.2022 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 20.01.2022)
© NASASpace Toilette
Space Toilette - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© NASA
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The challenge issued by the space agency seeks input about "waste management/conversion" in four categories: trash, fecal waste, foam packaging material and carbon dioxide processing.
While a manned mission to Mars is still a thing of the perhaps not-so-distant future, as well as science fiction novels and movies, US space agency NASA has recently issued a call to help it solve an important aspect of such a venture.
As the flight to the Red Planet and back may take between two to three years, and resupplying this mission may or may not be possible, waste recycling becomes an important factor in ensuring the success of the whole undertaking.
Under the auspices of the so called “Waste to Base Materials Challenge”, NASA has asked the public for their input about possible ways to “convert waste into base materials and other useful things, like propellant or feedstock for 3D printing”.
"We are looking for your ideas for how to convert different waste streams into useful materials that can then be made into needed things and cycled through multiple times - and we are looking for ideas to convert waste into propellant," the description of the challenge on the HeroX crowdsourcing platform says. "Eventually, we would like to integrate all the different processes into a robust ecosystem that allows a spacecraft to launch from Earth with the lowest possible mass."
The challenge seeks ideas for “waste management/conversion” in four distinct categories: trash, fecal waste, foam packaging material and carbon dioxide processing.
Artist’s impression provided by the European Space Agency, ESA, depicting the separation of the ExoMars 2016 entry, descent and landing demonstrator module, named Schiaparelli, center, from the Trace Gas Orbiter, TGO,left, and heading for Mars - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2021
'Significant Amounts' of Water Found Hidden on Mars by ESA-Roscosmos Mission
19 December 2021, 12:17 GMT
The winning ideas in each category are going to be awarded a $1,000 prize each, while ideas recognised by judges as “best in class” are also going to be awarded a $1,000 prize; the total prize purse amounts to $24,000.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese