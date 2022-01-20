No More Oceans: Earth's Grim Future Amid Impending Demise of the Sun Revealed by Scientists

While the demise of our Sun is expected to occur trillions of years in the future, the current phase of the star’s life cycle may end much sooner, and it does not bode well for whatever life exists on Earth at that time.According to BGR, some scientists suggest that, around 5 billion years from now, the Sun will become a red giant, no longer producing heat via nuclear fusion.As the core of the Sun grows unstable, the star’s outer layers will expand and consume those planets closest to it, Mercury and Venus, while the relentless solar wind will strip Earth of its magnetic field.Way before that – around 1 billion years from now, it is thought – energy from the Sun will cause our planet’s oceans to evaporate, so it remains to be seen whether humanity is still around to witness these catastrophic events, the media outlet notes, citing researchers.
