No More Oceans: Earth's Grim Future Amid Impending Demise of the Sun Revealed by Scientists
While our planet is predicted to lose its magnetic field amid an onslaught of solar wind, Earth's oceans are expected to evaporate due to increasing solar...
While the demise of our Sun is expected to occur trillions of years in the future, the current phase of the star’s life cycle may end much sooner, and it does not bode well for whatever life exists on Earth at that time.According to BGR, some scientists suggest that, around 5 billion years from now, the Sun will become a red giant, no longer producing heat via nuclear fusion.As the core of the Sun grows unstable, the star’s outer layers will expand and consume those planets closest to it, Mercury and Venus, while the relentless solar wind will strip Earth of its magnetic field.Way before that – around 1 billion years from now, it is thought – energy from the Sun will cause our planet’s oceans to evaporate, so it remains to be seen whether humanity is still around to witness these catastrophic events, the media outlet notes, citing researchers.
No More Oceans: Earth's Grim Future Amid Impending Demise of the Sun Revealed by Scientists

19:06 GMT 20.01.2022
While our planet is predicted to lose its magnetic field amid an onslaught of solar wind, Earth’s oceans are expected to evaporate due to increasing solar energy long before that time.
While the demise of our Sun is expected to occur trillions of years in the future, the current phase of the star’s life cycle may end much sooner, and it does not bode well for whatever life exists on Earth at that time.
According to BGR, some scientists suggest that, around 5 billion years from now, the Sun will become a red giant, no longer producing heat via nuclear fusion.
As the core of the Sun grows unstable, the star’s outer layers will expand and consume those planets closest to it, Mercury and Venus, while the relentless solar wind will strip Earth of its magnetic field.
Way before that – around 1 billion years from now, it is thought – energy from the Sun will cause our planet’s oceans to evaporate, so it remains to be seen whether humanity is still around to witness these catastrophic events, the media outlet notes, citing researchers.

"Ultimately, the future of the Earth is grim, at least scientists say it is. Perhaps that’s why so many people are so focused on space travel and getting us to other planets," BGR remarks, adding that spacefaring would allow humanity to find a new home by the time the Sun expires.

