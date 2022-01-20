Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/newly-declassified-footage-shows-us-drone-strike-that-killed-10-afghan-civilians---report-1092378045.html
Newly Declassified Footage Shows US Drone Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians - Report
Newly Declassified Footage Shows US Drone Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians - Report
In the final days of a hectic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, the US launched a drone strike against a suspected terrorist plotter. However, it... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T00:58+0000
2022-01-20T00:58+0000
afghanistan
military & intelligence
us
airstrike
afghanistan
us troops in afghanistan
war in afghanistan
afghanistan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0092b7ebab82ada472a80a2222881351.jpg
The New York Times published a newly declassified drone surveillance footage on Wednesday that sheds more light on the closing minutes and aftermath of a botched drone strike in Kabul which took place on August 29, when the US military fired upon ten innocent people, including seven children, in an incident that marked the end of the 20-year US war in the nation.The never-before-seen videos include around 25 minutes of silent and rather blurry footage from two drones — both reportedly MQ-9 Reapers, which according to a military official who presented the videos to the publication captured the minutes leading up to, during, and after the strike.According to the report upon publication, the strike footage was obtained by the outlet through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed against US Central Command, which was in charge of the military operations in Afghanistan. Per the standard practice of military disclosures, this is considered quite an unusual move by the Department of Defense involving an instance where an airstrike resulted in human casualties, which are usually just deemed "collateral damage."The films show a car approaching and backing into a courtyard on a residential street covered by walls. One of the videos contains hazy images, presumably from a camera designed to detect heat. In the minutes before a Hellfire missile engulfs the interior, hazy individuals can be seen wandering about the courtyard, and alleged children can be seen walking on the street outside the walls. Neighbors can then be seen urgently dumping water from rooftops onto the patio.The NYT noted that because the footage was recorded from the above perspective, the heights of most of the people inside the courtyard are virtually impossible to determine, making it difficult to identify whether they are actually children. The video with a better view of the courtyard is in black-and-white and of poorer quality. The other footage, which is in color, starts after the car has already started backing in, but briefly switches to black-and-white, presumably due to a thermal lens, at the moment of the strike.A Pentagon official stated in November that grainy images in the footage suggested the presence of at least one child in the blast zone approximately two minutes before the missile was launched, but that such a determination was only possible with hindsight and "the luxury of time."The Defense Department admitted the attack was a tragic mistake that killed innocent people while Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin offered condolences to the victims’ family members, including the family of Zamarai Ahmadi, who worked for the humanitarian organization Nutrition and Education International.Ahmadi was identified by the US military as a "Daesh*-Khorasan terrorist" who was allegedly planning to explode a device near Kabul's airport, where the evacuation was underway. Austin said the independent investigation into the drone strike has not found any link between him and Daesh-K.The probe conducted by the DoD concluded that misconduct and/or incompetence were not factors in the incident. And the Pentagon chief decided that no US military forces personnel will face punishment for it.The US government has vowed to resettle the victims' relatives, as well as staff of the aid organization, and give specific payments to the families, but they still have not received any compensation, according to the NYT.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/pentagon-troops-tied-to-botched-kabul-drone-strike-that-killed-10-civilians-will-face-no-punishment-1091497188.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_261ebb79381d44a57599d6f48d152f17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, us, airstrike, afghanistan, us troops in afghanistan, war in afghanistan, afghanistan war

Newly Declassified Footage Shows US Drone Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians - Report

00:58 GMT 20.01.2022
© AAMIR QURESHIA drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country.
A drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
In the final days of a hectic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, the US launched a drone strike against a suspected terrorist plotter. However, it was later revealed that the alleged target had previously worked for the US military transporting water around the area and that the strike took the lives of ten civilians.
The New York Times published a newly declassified drone surveillance footage on Wednesday that sheds more light on the closing minutes and aftermath of a botched drone strike in Kabul which took place on August 29, when the US military fired upon ten innocent people, including seven children, in an incident that marked the end of the 20-year US war in the nation.
The never-before-seen videos include around 25 minutes of silent and rather blurry footage from two drones — both reportedly MQ-9 Reapers, which according to a military official who presented the videos to the publication captured the minutes leading up to, during, and after the strike.
According to the report upon publication, the strike footage was obtained by the outlet through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed against US Central Command, which was in charge of the military operations in Afghanistan.
Per the standard practice of military disclosures, this is considered quite an unusual move by the Department of Defense involving an instance where an airstrike resulted in human casualties, which are usually just deemed "collateral damage."
The films show a car approaching and backing into a courtyard on a residential street covered by walls. One of the videos contains hazy images, presumably from a camera designed to detect heat. In the minutes before a Hellfire missile engulfs the interior, hazy individuals can be seen wandering about the courtyard, and alleged children can be seen walking on the street outside the walls. Neighbors can then be seen urgently dumping water from rooftops onto the patio.
The NYT noted that because the footage was recorded from the above perspective, the heights of most of the people inside the courtyard are virtually impossible to determine, making it difficult to identify whether they are actually children.
The video with a better view of the courtyard is in black-and-white and of poorer quality. The other footage, which is in color, starts after the car has already started backing in, but briefly switches to black-and-white, presumably due to a thermal lens, at the moment of the strike.
A Pentagon official stated in November that grainy images in the footage suggested the presence of at least one child in the blast zone approximately two minutes before the missile was launched, but that such a determination was only possible with hindsight and "the luxury of time."
The Defense Department admitted the attack was a tragic mistake that killed innocent people while Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin offered condolences to the victims’ family members, including the family of Zamarai Ahmadi, who worked for the humanitarian organization Nutrition and Education International.
Ahmadi was identified by the US military as a "Daesh*-Khorasan terrorist" who was allegedly planning to explode a device near Kabul's airport, where the evacuation was underway. Austin said the independent investigation into the drone strike has not found any link between him and Daesh-K.

"While the strike was intended for what was believed to be an imminent threat to our troops at Hamad Karzai International Airport, none of the family members killed are now believed to have been connected to ISIS-K [Daesh] or threats to our troops,” a spokesman for US Central Command reaffirmed. “We deeply regret the loss of life that resulted from this strike."

A commercial airplane is seen at the Hamid Karzai International Airport a day after U.S troops withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
Afghanistan
Pentagon: Troops Tied to Botched Kabul Drone Strike That Killed 10 Civilians Will Face No Punishment
13 December 2021, 21:58 GMT
The probe conducted by the DoD concluded that misconduct and/or incompetence were not factors in the incident. And the Pentagon chief decided that no US military forces personnel will face punishment for it.
The US government has vowed to resettle the victims' relatives, as well as staff of the aid organization, and give specific payments to the families, but they still have not received any compensation, according to the NYT.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:58 GMTNewly Declassified Footage Shows US Drone Strike That Killed 10 Afghan Civilians - Report
00:47 GMTDOJ to Give House January 6 Committee Four Pages of Trump White House Records Not Enjoined
00:13 GMTStudy on Suicide Trends in the US Shows Increased Need for Service Accessibility
YesterdayChina Fast Developing Space Capabilities Represent 'Pacing Challenge' for US, Pentagon Says
YesterdayWhite House Will Distribute 400Mln Free N95 Masks Across US
YesterdayMost Regions in US to See COVID-19 Peaks in First Half of February, Fauci Says
YesterdayJournalists Leave Macron's Press Conference Over President Not Taking Questions - Reports
YesterdayEstonia, Lithuania, Latvia Waiting for US Approval to Send Weapons to Ukraine - Reports
YesterdayStripped of Royal Titles, Prince Andrew Ditches Social Media Accounts
YesterdayAid Planes Depart for Tonga After Main Runway Cleared of Volcanic Ash as Food, Water Shortages Mount
YesterdayBiden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine
YesterdayJoe Biden Holds Press Conference on Eve of Inauguration Anniversary
YesterdayMask Mix Up: Sotomayor and Gorsuch Release Joint Statement After NPR’s Supreme Court Mask Claims
YesterdayKeanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report
YesterdayMalta's Police Search Residence of Ex-Prime Minister - Reports
YesterdayPerhaps We Need More Uncertainty, Maybe
YesterdayNetflix Set to Release Flurry of New K-Content in 2022 Following 'Squid Game' Success
YesterdaySIGAR Warned Pentagon Afghan Air Forces Wouldn't Survive US Withdrawal, Declassified Report Reveals
YesterdayDems' Turf Battles: How Bill's Links to Epstein May Nip Hillary's Potential 2024 Bid in the Bud
YesterdayIranian President Seen Performing Evening Prayer at Kremlin - Photo