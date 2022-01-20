https://sputniknews.com/20220120/merck-reaches-deal-with-un-to-produce-covid-19-antiviral-pill-in-several-third-world-nations-1092405485.html

Merck Reaches Deal With UN to Produce COVID-19 Antiviral Pill in Several Third World Nations

Merck Reaches Deal With UN to Produce COVID-19 Antiviral Pill in Several Third World Nations

American pharmaceutical giant Merck has reached an agreement with the United Nations for generic drugmakers in the Third World to produce cheaper versions of... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-20T19:26+0000

2022-01-20T19:26+0000

2022-01-20T19:25+0000

unicef

india

merck

royalties

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092405387_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_8a7320d120553e8ef4b4ffb296b6b5bd.jpg

Merck announced on Tuesday that it would grant voluntary licenses for molnupiravir to 27 generic drug manufacturers and the Medicines Patent Pool, a UN-backed agency used to obtain licenses for cheaper drugs for lower and middle-income countries (LMIC).By agreeing to the deal, Merck and its partners in producing the drug, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University, will not receive royalties for molnupiravir sold under the deal.Like other antivirals, molnupiravir is used to treat patients who have already developed COVID-19 in order to lessen the impact of the virus, rather than interdict its transmission from person to person, as vaccines typically do. The drug interferes with SARS-CoV-2’s ability to replicate in human cells, shortening the patient’s infection time and preventing the kind of dangerous immune response that can hospitalize or kill them. It was originally developed by Emory to treat influenza, but never used due to problems with mutagenicity, and only later did Ridgeback and Merck work to further develop the drug.Such an arrangement has long evaded the makers of COVID-19 vaccines, which pushed tirelessly to stop a patent waiver by the World Trade Organization that would allow their vaccines to be produced in poorer nations, leading institutions from the World Health Organization to the International Monetary Fund to condemn the inequality of vaccine distribution for prolonging the pandemic.While some, such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have reached deals to allow final assembly of their vaccines in countries like India and South Africa, their partner institutions haven’t been given the recipes for the vaccine’s ingredients. In Merck’s deal with the MPP, however, partner firms will make the entire drug.Earlier this month, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava said the drug “has major safety concerns,” leading the Indian Health Ministry to leave the drug off its national COVID-19 clinical protocols.“More importantly, if this drug is given to a man or a woman, contraception has to be used for three months, as the child conceived during that period may have problems with teratogenic influences,” he added.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

unicef, india, merck, royalties, covid-19