'Low IQ': Daniil Medvedev Slams Crowd for 'Booing' Him With Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Chant

Russia's Daniil Medvedev has slammed spectators' "low IQ" at Melbourne Park for booing him during his four-set second-round win over Aussies Nick Kyrgios in the Rod Laver Arena.Australian Open favourite Medvedev remained silent until he outclassed Kyrgios 7-6 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Thursday evening to book his spot in the third round of the Australian Open. However, during the on-court interview, he blasted the crowd for yelling during his service."It's just a little disappointing when they are making so much noise between 1st and 2nd serve; I guess some people just have a low IQ," the 25-year-old said in the interview.American tennis great Jim Courier has applauded Medvedev's "incredibly calm and focussed" approach during the match. "Was that part of your strategy coming out here and dealing with what Nick and the crowd can bring to a night like this?" he asked, to which the Russian replied: "That is the only choice when you get booed between first and second serve."The spectators even started booing from the stands during the interview when Courier tried to pose another question."Sorry, I can't hear you. Show some respect for Jim Courier," Medvedev said. Courier tried to explain to Medvedev that they were not booing him and instead mimicking the "Siuuu" noise made by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a goal."Thank you, guys. Let him speak please. If you respect somebody, at least respect Jim Courier. What I was saying is … I cannot hear him, guys," Medvedev, who will face Dutch star Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round, said.Before leaving the court, Medvedev cheekily wrote "Siuuuu" on the camera lens.Earlier on Tuesday, Andy Murray also called out the crowd, dubbing the chanting as "painful" and "irritating."In his press conference, he added: "First I thought they were booing me, but then I realised they were doing the same sound Ronaldo does when he scores. It was incredibly irritating."

