John Malkovich Reportedly Turned Away From Luxury Hotel In Venice For Expired Vaccination Pass
John Malkovich Reportedly Turned Away From Luxury Hotel In Venice For Expired Vaccination Pass
John Malkovich was reportedly denied access to a room he had booked at a luxury hotel in Venice, Italy. The actor allegedly failed to show proof of a valid Super Green Pass which the hotel requires from its guests.
The Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor, who is 68, was supposed to stay at the luxury Hotel Danieli, which overlooks the Venice Lagoon and is within walking distance of St. Mark’s Square. The actor had to opt out of a luxurious night at the hotel and stay at a nearby private residence after failing to show a valid vaccination pass, according to a report from the Italian newspaper Il Gazzettino.The hotel has not yet commented on the matter. The actor is in the Floating City for a month filming the American series “Ripley” alongside “Sherlock” and “Fleabag” actor Andrew Scott. Scott is playing the intellectual sociopath Tom Ripley for a TV series based on Patricia Highsmith’s crime novels for the cable network Showtime.In Italy, the Super Green Pass is proof of vaccination within the last 9 months of an individual’s COVID-19 vaccine, whether it is a person’s second or third shot. The pass is required to access all restaurants, bars, hotels, transportation services, museums, and other public places, including those which are outdoors.According to Italy’s Green Pass website, the validity of the vaccination certificate will be shortened from nine months to six months, beginning February 1, 2022.
19:38 GMT 20.01.2022 (Updated: 19:40 GMT 20.01.2022)
