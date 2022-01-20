https://sputniknews.com/20220120/january-6-panel-asks-ivanka-trump-for-voluntary-interview-1092403583.html

January 6 Panel Asks Ivanka Trump for 'Voluntary' Interview

Set up last July, the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has spent months investigating the January 2021 riot at the US Capitol complex... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

The House Select Committee has sent sent Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka an 8 page letter urging her to "voluntarily" speak to them about 6 January."On January 6th, you were serving as Adviser to the President and head of the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, and were present in the West Wing of the White House. We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics, including the four specific matters outlined below. We respect your privacy, and our questions will be limited to issues related to January 6th, the activities that contributed to or influenced events on January 6th, and your role in the White House during that period," the letter states.Secondly, the Committee wants Ivanka's input on why she and other White House staff didn't "simply ask the President to walk to the briefing room and appear on live television - to ask the crowd to leave the Capitol," with the letter indicating that she has "knowledge bearing directly on the President's actions or inaction on January 6th, and his state of mind as the violent attack occurred at the Capitol."Thirdly, the Committee requests Ivanka to provide "any information" she may have as to whether the president gave orders to deploy the National Guard or law enforcement personnel to the Capitol.Finally, the Committee says it wants the president's daughter to give them insights into Trump's "state of mind during that period and whether [he] took appropriate action regarding the continuing threats of violence."The Committee asks Mrs. Trump if she could meet on 3 or 4 February, or during the week of 7 February. "A full and accurate accounting of what happened on January 6th is critical to the Select Committee's legislative recommendations. And the American people deserve to understand all the relevant details. Thank you in advance for your consideration of this request," the letter, signed by Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, concludes.

