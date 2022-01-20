https://sputniknews.com/20220120/iranian-president-visits-moscow-anti-coup-protests-in-sudan-ned-funded-kazakhstan-coup-plotters-1092381218.html

Iranian President Visits Moscow; Anti-Coup Protests in Sudan; NED Funded Kazakhstan Coup Plotters

Iranian President Visits Moscow; Anti-Coup Protests in Sudan; NED Funded Kazakhstan Coup Plotters

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his visit to Moscow will be a turning point in political, economic, and trade relations between Iran and Russia. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-20T08:33+0000

2022-01-20T08:33+0000

2022-01-20T08:33+0000

ethiopia

sudan

mali

ukraine

kazakhstan

ebrahim raisi

nord stream 2

the critical hour

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092381193_36:0:1280:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f59895557c224b1211f2b48b074f1d63.png

Iranian President Visits Moscow; Anti-Coup Protests in Sudan; NED Funded Kazakhstan Coup Plotters Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his visit to Moscow will be a turning point in political, economic, and trade relations between Iran and Russia.

Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Iran and Russia. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his visit to Moscow will be a turning point in political, economic, and trade relations between Iran and Russia.Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author, joins us to discuss the European security crisis. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Ukraine as the White House is pushing the trope that Russia is on the verge of attacking Ukraine. Also, the Nordstream project seems to be moving forward again as Europe acknowledges the relationship between affordable energy and economic development.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Kazakhstan. The National Endowment for Democracy, a US intelligence cut-out, provided over a million dollars to groups working to illegally overthrow the government of the Western Asian nation. Also, many argue that the CSTO's ability to quell the attempted coup signals that the days of US-sponsored color revolutions are over.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Seven people were killed as anti-coup protests continue in Sudan. Also, Western sanctions against Mali could cost the lives of thousands of citizens and plunge the nation into a humanitarian crisis.Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss America's class war. Chris Hedges argues that voting will not change the economic plight of the working class in America. He maintains that organized labor is the only way to significantly affect the dynamics of neoliberal capitalism.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China, Russia, and Iran will be holding another series of joint maritime exercises in a move that is said to help ensure the safety of maritime shipping. Also, China argues that Nicaragua's rejection of Taiwan as an independent nation is a turning point, and that Taiwan is running out of supporters.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss Israel. A Washington Post op-ed piece argues that Israel's leadership is trying to put a pretty face on their "apartheid" policy by making friends with politicians abroad. Meanwhile, the situation for the Palestinians has not improved.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emeritus at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, joins us to discuss President Biden's voting rights bill. Professor Cohn argues that Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) are holding up the legislation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

sudan

mali

ukraine

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

ethiopia, sudan, mali, ukraine, kazakhstan, ebrahim raisi, nord stream 2, the critical hour, аудио, radio