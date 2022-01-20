Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is delivering a speech at the plenary session of the Russian State Duma.On Wednesday, Raisi arrived in the Russian capital for a two-day visit to have talks with President Vladimir Putin and visit the Moscow Cathedral Mosque. During the meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Iranian president stressed that Tehran is ready for "strategic" relations with Russia, which would not depend on short-term factors.Prior to Raisi's visit, media reported that Russia and Iran were planning to boost their military-technical cooperation, including a potential $10 billion contract for the delivery of Russian military equipment to Iran. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Iranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, visit the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, and hold talks with local Muslim clergy.
Watch a live broadcast from Moscow where Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi is delivering a speech at the plenary session of the Russian State Duma.
On Wednesday, Raisi arrived in the Russian capital for a two-day visit to have talks with President Vladimir Putin and visit the Moscow Cathedral Mosque. During the meeting with his Russian counterpart, the Iranian president stressed that Tehran is ready for "strategic" relations with Russia, which would not depend on short-term factors.
Prior to Raisi's visit, media reported that Russia and Iran were planning to boost their military-technical cooperation, including a potential $10 billion contract for the delivery of Russian military equipment to Iran.