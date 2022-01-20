Registration was successful!
Iconic Football Star Pele Returns to Hospital for Chemotherapy Treatment
Iconic Football Star Pele Returns to Hospital for Chemotherapy Treatment
Iconic football superstar Pele has returned to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to continue chemotherapy treatments. The trip, a resumption of a... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
According to reports, Pele will spend a few days in the hospital to determine how well the treatments are working, and if the cancer has spread. Pele is reported to have a tumor in his intestines and liver, with another beginning to emerge in one of his lungs.In October 2021, it was discovered that Pele, 81, had a colon tumor which prompted his hospitalization and surgery later that month.Pele began chemotherapy treatments in December 2021 to remove tumors in his intestine, liver, and lung.The Brazilian is considered the greatest football player in the history of the sport. Pele was a member of three World Cup winning Brazil sides. At 17, an outstanding performance at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden made him a global superstar.Injuries in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups later limited Pele’s contributions. Brazil won the 1962 World Cup but were eliminated in group play in 1966. The 1970 World Cup proved to be Pele’s final.Brazil won all six of their games en route to their third World Cup trophy, and Pele won player of the tournament. The team is considered to be one of the greatest international teams in history.Pele spent the bulk of his career at Santos of the Brazilian league, and never played professionally in Europe.
Iconic Football Star Pele Returns to Hospital for Chemotherapy Treatment

20:15 GMT 20.01.2022
Nevin Brown
Iconic football superstar Pele has returned to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to continue chemotherapy treatments. The trip, a resumption of a chemotherapy cycle he began at the end of 2021, is not an emergency.
According to reports, Pele will spend a few days in the hospital to determine how well the treatments are working, and if the cancer has spread. Pele is reported to have a tumor in his intestines and liver, with another beginning to emerge in one of his lungs.
In October 2021, it was discovered that Pele, 81, had a colon tumor which prompted his hospitalization and surgery later that month.
Pele began chemotherapy treatments in December 2021 to remove tumors in his intestine, liver, and lung.
The Brazilian is considered the greatest football player in the history of the sport. Pele was a member of three World Cup winning Brazil sides. At 17, an outstanding performance at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden made him a global superstar.
Injuries in the 1962 and 1966 World Cups later limited Pele’s contributions. Brazil won the 1962 World Cup but were eliminated in group play in 1966. The 1970 World Cup proved to be Pele’s final.
Brazil won all six of their games en route to their third World Cup trophy, and Pele won player of the tournament. The team is considered to be one of the greatest international teams in history.
Pele spent the bulk of his career at Santos of the Brazilian league, and never played professionally in Europe.
