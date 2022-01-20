Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: German Foreign Minister Baerbock and US Secretary of State Blinken Hold Press Conference in Berlin
The briefing comes following their talks with French Foreign Minister Le Drian and UK Deputy Foreign Minister Cleverly. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where the country's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are holding a press conference. This comes after the two top diplomats held a meeting with their French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and UK Deputy Foreign Minister James Cleverly to discuss the recent escalation of tensions on Ukraine's eastern border with Russia. Earlier this week, Baerbock visited Moscow, where she met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Kiev, where she met with President Zelensky. Blinken, for his part, also went to Kiev and Brussels. He is now scheduled to meet Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, 21 January. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
German Foreign Minister Baerbock and US Secretary of State Blinken Hold Press Conference in Berlin

13:44 GMT 20.01.2022
The briefing comes following their talks with French Foreign Minister Le Drian and UK Deputy Foreign Minister Cleverly.
Watch a live broadcast from Berlin where the country's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are holding a press conference.
This comes after the two top diplomats held a meeting with their French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and UK Deputy Foreign Minister James Cleverly to discuss the recent escalation of tensions on Ukraine's eastern border with Russia.
Earlier this week, Baerbock visited Moscow, where she met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Kiev, where she met with President Zelensky. Blinken, for his part, also went to Kiev and Brussels. He is now scheduled to meet Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, 21 January.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
