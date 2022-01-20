https://sputniknews.com/20220120/french-education-unions-protest-against-covid-health-protocol-for-schools-1092392787.html

French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools

French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools

Since last year, masks have been mandatory for students and teachers at schools across France. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Paris, France, where representatives of education unions are holding another protest against what they describe as the authorities' inability to offer a reasonable policy for schools to curb the spread of the pandemic. Participants are urging the government to provide face masks to school faculty members, including FFP2 masks that are considered to protect better than others, as well as distribute CO2 captors in classrooms to cleanse the air. Under the current COVID-related rules, teachers and students are required to wear masks all the time while they are at school. In the autumn of 2021, these restrictions were lifted in several areas thanks to low infection rates but later were imposed again. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

