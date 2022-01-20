Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/french-education-unions-protest-against-covid-health-protocol-for-schools-1092392787.html
French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools
French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools
Since last year, masks have been mandatory for students and teachers at schools across France. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T13:03+0000
2022-01-20T13:01+0000
paris
protest
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092397179_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b5c47b5c5049a18e91959d3a01772c91.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from Paris, France, where representatives of education unions are holding another protest against what they describe as the authorities' inability to offer a reasonable policy for schools to curb the spread of the pandemic. Participants are urging the government to provide face masks to school faculty members, including FFP2 masks that are considered to protect better than others, as well as distribute CO2 captors in classrooms to cleanse the air. Under the current COVID-related rules, teachers and students are required to wear masks all the time while they are at school. In the autumn of 2021, these restrictions were lifted in several areas thanks to low infection rates but later were imposed again. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools
French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools
2022-01-20T13:03+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092397179_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a168730bf1a61f38445ff092f0f83048.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
paris, protest, covid-19, видео

French Education Unions Protest Against COVID Health Protocol for Schools

13:03 GMT 20.01.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
Since last year, masks have been mandatory for students and teachers at schools across France.
Watch a live broadcast from Paris, France, where representatives of education unions are holding another protest against what they describe as the authorities' inability to offer a reasonable policy for schools to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Participants are urging the government to provide face masks to school faculty members, including FFP2 masks that are considered to protect better than others, as well as distribute CO2 captors in classrooms to cleanse the air.
Under the current COVID-related rules, teachers and students are required to wear masks all the time while they are at school. In the autumn of 2021, these restrictions were lifted in several areas thanks to low infection rates but later were imposed again.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese