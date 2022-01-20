https://sputniknews.com/20220120/edge-of-midnight-scientists-unveil-2022-doomsday-clock-1092376856.html

Edge of Midnight: Scientists Unveil 2022 Doomsday Clock

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is holding a live virtual news conference on Thursday to reveal the Doomsday Clock time for 2022 and kick off the 75th anniversary of the iconic clock.The organisation has a group of experts, researchers, and policy experts who analyse global politics every year to determine whether the clock's hands will tick forward, backward, or remain still. The hands are currently at 100 seconds (11:58:20 pm) before midnight, as set by the BAS in 2020, and remained steady in 2021, the closest to midnight since 1947, when they were set at seven minutes to midnight. In total, over the 75 years of the clock's "ticking," it has been moved back and forth 24 times, the farthest from midnight being 17 minutes (11:43 pm) in 1991, a year that is commonly associated with the end of the Cold War.The Bulletin's board focuses on three primary areas in their assessment: nuclear risk, climate change, and disruptive technology.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

