LIVE: US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Ukraine
Edge of Midnight: Scientists Unveil 2022 Doomsday Clock
Edge of Midnight: Scientists Unveil 2022 Doomsday Clock
The Doomsday Clock is a metaphorical assessment of the risk of our world's self-destruction at "midnight". Maintained since 1947, the clock was introduced in... 20.01.2022
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is holding a live virtual news conference on Thursday to reveal the Doomsday Clock time for 2022 and kick off the 75th anniversary of the iconic clock.The organisation has a group of experts, researchers, and policy experts who analyse global politics every year to determine whether the clock's hands will tick forward, backward, or remain still. The hands are currently at 100 seconds (11:58:20 pm) before midnight, as set by the BAS in 2020, and remained steady in 2021, the closest to midnight since 1947, when they were set at seven minutes to midnight. In total, over the 75 years of the clock's "ticking," it has been moved back and forth 24 times, the farthest from midnight being 17 minutes (11:43 pm) in 1991, a year that is commonly associated with the end of the Cold War.The Bulletin's board focuses on three primary areas in their assessment: nuclear risk, climate change, and disruptive technology.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Edge of Midnight: Scientists Unveil 2022 Doomsday Clock

15:15 GMT 20.01.2022
© Ruptly
The Doomsday Clock is a metaphorical assessment of the risk of our world's self-destruction at "midnight". Maintained since 1947, the clock was introduced in the American journal "The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists" by physicists who'd worked on the Manhattan Project, responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is holding a live virtual news conference on Thursday to reveal the Doomsday Clock time for 2022 and kick off the 75th anniversary of the iconic clock.
The organisation has a group of experts, researchers, and policy experts who analyse global politics every year to determine whether the clock's hands will tick forward, backward, or remain still.
The hands are currently at 100 seconds (11:58:20 pm) before midnight, as set by the BAS in 2020, and remained steady in 2021, the closest to midnight since 1947, when they were set at seven minutes to midnight. In total, over the 75 years of the clock's "ticking," it has been moved back and forth 24 times, the farthest from midnight being 17 minutes (11:43 pm) in 1991, a year that is commonly associated with the end of the Cold War.
The Bulletin's board focuses on three primary areas in their assessment: nuclear risk, climate change, and disruptive technology.
