Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Iranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/democrats-abandon-working-and-poor-people-as-need-for-organizing-intensifies-1092378799.html
Democrats Abandon Working and Poor People as Need for Organizing Intensifies
Democrats Abandon Working and Poor People as Need for Organizing Intensifies
Denver Grocery Workers Fight Back, Demystifying Puerto Rico Debt Deal, Luis Almagro Must Go 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T08:41+0000
2022-01-20T08:41+0000
by any means necessary
puerto rico
radio
bronx
luis almagro
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092378588_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f60fbe6f45671cc26f7e7a5a677fee51.png
Democrats Abandon Working and Poor People As Need For Organizing Intensifies
Denver Grocery Workers Fight Back, Demystifying Puerto Rico Debt Deal, Luis Almagro Must Go
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Lillian House, writer for Breaking the Chains magazine and organizer with the ANSWER Coalition in Colorado to discuss the King Soopers strike in the Denver metro area and a recent ruling that severely limits striking workers’ freedom of speech, the intimidation tactics and starvation wages that sparked the strike, the unfair practices that the business is employing to break the strike, including paying scabs more than union workers, and how this strike fits into the larger labor movement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss a judicial ruling restructuring Puerto Rico’s debt and the recent history of the exploitation of Puerto Rico, how this restructuring is a smokescreen that clouds the reality that Puerto Rico remains in debt and does nothing to alleviate the neoliberal exploitation of the island, and how the exploitation of Puerto Rico plays out in the lives of Puerto Ricans.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss Luis Almagro’s abuse of his position at the OAS to challenge progressive movements in Latin America, how he also has supported coups in Honduras and Haiti in line with US interests, his anti-democratic effort to maintain his position in the OAS to serve as a lackey for the US empire, and efforts in Latin America to present a challenge to the OAS with a more representative body.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss the apartment fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people and the outright neglect for the lives of working and poor people that is commonplace in places where they live, the US sending military aid as part of its cold war drive against major powers and how it fits into US attempts to maintain its imperial influence, the bad approval numbers for the Biden administration and how Biden’s unwillingness to push for reforms for working and poor people has directly contributed to the precarious situation Democrats are in for the midterm elections, and the need for organizing to achieve a new, people-centered system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
puerto rico
bronx
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092378588_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_f6ac7f1dbb9752dd4ad69446f9a5dc6b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
by any means necessary, аудио, puerto rico, radio, bronx, luis almagro

Democrats Abandon Working and Poor People as Need for Organizing Intensifies

08:41 GMT 20.01.2022
Democrats Abandon Working and Poor People As Need For Organizing Intensifies
Subscribe
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Denver Grocery Workers Fight Back, Demystifying Puerto Rico Debt Deal, Luis Almagro Must Go
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Lillian House, writer for Breaking the Chains magazine and organizer with the ANSWER Coalition in Colorado to discuss the King Soopers strike in the Denver metro area and a recent ruling that severely limits striking workers’ freedom of speech, the intimidation tactics and starvation wages that sparked the strike, the unfair practices that the business is employing to break the strike, including paying scabs more than union workers, and how this strike fits into the larger labor movement.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss a judicial ruling restructuring Puerto Rico’s debt and the recent history of the exploitation of Puerto Rico, how this restructuring is a smokescreen that clouds the reality that Puerto Rico remains in debt and does nothing to alleviate the neoliberal exploitation of the island, and how the exploitation of Puerto Rico plays out in the lives of Puerto Ricans.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK to discuss Luis Almagro’s abuse of his position at the OAS to challenge progressive movements in Latin America, how he also has supported coups in Honduras and Haiti in line with US interests, his anti-democratic effort to maintain his position in the OAS to serve as a lackey for the US empire, and efforts in Latin America to present a challenge to the OAS with a more representative body.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss the apartment fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people and the outright neglect for the lives of working and poor people that is commonplace in places where they live, the US sending military aid as part of its cold war drive against major powers and how it fits into US attempts to maintain its imperial influence, the bad approval numbers for the Biden administration and how Biden’s unwillingness to push for reforms for working and poor people has directly contributed to the precarious situation Democrats are in for the midterm elections, and the need for organizing to achieve a new, people-centered system.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:12 GMTIranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
09:06 GMT‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’
08:52 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Lawyers File for Retrial Over Juror’s Disclosure He Was Victim of Sexual Abuse
08:35 GMTUS Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations, Moscow Says
08:04 GMTUS Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel
07:47 GMTRoadkill-Eating, Dung-Smoking Iranian Who Hasn't Bathed in 67 Years Reportedly in 'Good Health'
07:43 GMTCup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review
07:33 GMTDefiant Biden Touts Progress in Year 1 as Approval Ratings Hit Rock Bottom
07:29 GMTSmuggler Arrested With Seven Endangered Egyptian Vulture Species in India's Madhya Pradesh
07:14 GMTHavana Syndrome Not Result of Deliberate Campaign by Hostile Country, CIA Interim Finding Says
07:13 GMTBrooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy
06:17 GMTBoJo Granted Reprieve as MPs Plotting to Oust Him ‘Step Back’ Pending ‘Partgate’ Probe
06:17 GMTFinland to Build Its Largest and Most Powerful Icebreaker for Russian Mining Giant
06:10 GMTUK's Johnson Unlikely to 'Survive' Tory Probe Into Downing Street Parties, Expert Says
05:59 GMT'Stop Using Tigers as Props': Furious Netizens Slam Gucci for Featuring Tigers in New Campaign
05:20 GMT'Want My Child Back': Gazan Christian Pleads For Help After 'Brainwashed' Daughter Converts to Islam
05:17 GMTEvery Country in Scandinavia Breaks Daily Infection Records Amid Omicron Surge
04:30 GMTBiden Has 'No Idea' Why Americans Would Question His Mental Fitness, Says He Didn't 'Overpromise'
03:54 GMTOutcry Online After School Employee Seen Taping Mask to Child’s Face
03:14 GMTPrince Andrew's Ex-GF Claims Epstein & Clinton Were 'Like Brothers', 'Loved' Hanging Around With Him