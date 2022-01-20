Iran's Raisi Reiterates Opposition to Nukes, Predicts NATO's Collapse

https://sputniknews.com/20220120/creation-of-nuclear-weapons-not-part-of-irans-defence-strategy-president-raisi-says-1092391108.html

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not have any intention to create nuclear weapons, President Ebrahim Raisi has said.The Iranian president emphasized that Tehran is "very seriously" set on reaching an agreement with the United States on the reactivation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, but only if America lifts its crushing sanctions. He added that the country's nuclear activities are legal and monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency watchdog.Raisi went on to blast NATO, saying that the bloc's current behaviour is going to lead to the alliance's eventual collapse.Raisi slammed the West's efforts to impose hegemony on other countries, including through sanctions, and called on independent states to unite against this aggression."The imposition of sanctions against peoples is also one of the new forms of domination, and countering this domination requires the cooperation of independent states and a collective response. Otherwise, under various pretexts, they will impose sanctions. They even impose sanctions against their allies," Raisi said, in a reference to US threats of 'secondary restrictions'.Raisi went on to express gratitude to Russia with regard to Tehran and Moscow's cooperation in Syria, saying such cooperation could become a model for expanding bilateral ties in other areas.Raisi's visit was accompanied by behind-the-scenes economic negotiations between Russian and Iranian ministries. Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told IRNA that the two countries had reached "good agreements" on the development of oil and gas fields, the creation of new oil refineries, and technology and equipment transfer. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the two countries are "already implementing a number of major projects in the energy sector and other sectors of the economy," and that there were other "promising projects" in the works.Media have also reported on a possible Russian loan to Iran for the purchase of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 4++ gen jet fighters. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declined to comment on the issue on Thursday.

