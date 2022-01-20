https://sputniknews.com/20220120/brooklyn-woman-yells-at-jewish-kids-hitler-should-have-killed-you-all-spits-on-8-year-old-boy-1092387734.html

Brooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy

New York City police are searching for a woman who allegedly harassed and spit on three Jewish children in Brooklyn.

New York City police are searching for a woman who allegedly harassed and spit on three Jewish children in Brooklyn, NY, last week.The woman is wanted for assaulting the youngsters at around 12:30pm on 14 January in Marine Park street, stated the NYPD News Twitter account on Wednesday.Footage of the incident caught on a nearby surveillance camera showed the woman storm up to an eight-year-old boy playing with two of his younger siblings, reportedly aged seven and two — all of whom are Jewish — on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park, according to the police.No injuries were reported to police.The children's father, Aryah Fried, told CBS2 that his eight-year-old son had replied to the suspect that he would save his little sister.The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. The suspect is believed to be in her 20s, estimated to be 5 foot 3 and weighing roughly 140 pounds, with long, straight, black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, black leggings and black boots.Police have requested anyone with information about the incident or who might know the woman to message the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account.

