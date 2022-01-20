Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/brooklyn-woman-yells-at-jewish-kids-hitler-should-have-killed-you-all-spits-on-8-year-old-boy-1092387734.html
Brooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy
Brooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy
New York City police are searching for a woman who allegedly harassed and spit on three Jewish children in Brooklyn.
2022-01-20T07:13+0000
2022-01-20T07:13+0000
New York City police are searching for a woman who allegedly harassed and spit on three Jewish children in Brooklyn, NY, last week.The woman is wanted for assaulting the youngsters at around 12:30pm on 14 January in Marine Park street, stated the NYPD News Twitter account on Wednesday.Footage of the incident caught on a nearby surveillance camera showed the woman storm up to an eight-year-old boy playing with two of his younger siblings, reportedly aged seven and two — all of whom are Jewish — on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park, according to the police.No injuries were reported to police.The children's father, Aryah Fried, told CBS2 that his eight-year-old son had replied to the suspect that he would save his little sister.The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. The suspect is believed to be in her 20s, estimated to be 5 foot 3 and weighing roughly 140 pounds, with long, straight, black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, black leggings and black boots.Police have requested anyone with information about the incident or who might know the woman to message the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account.
Brooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy

07:13 GMT 20.01.2022
© Photo : NYPD NEWS/twitter Here is a closer look at the suspect. Again, if you have any information, DM @NYPDTips , or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS
 Here is a closer look at the suspect. Again, if you have any information, DM @NYPDTips , or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© Photo : NYPD NEWS/twitter
Svetlana Ekimenko
A nearby surveillance camera had captured the moment an unidentified woman walked up to three Jewish children playing in the street in Brooklyn, New York, and spewed her invective at them.
New York City police are searching for a woman who allegedly harassed and spit on three Jewish children in Brooklyn, NY, last week.
The woman is wanted for assaulting the youngsters at around 12:30pm on 14 January in Marine Park street, stated the NYPD News Twitter account on Wednesday.
Footage of the incident caught on a nearby surveillance camera showed the woman storm up to an eight-year-old boy playing with two of his younger siblings, reportedly aged seven and two — all of whom are Jewish — on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park, according to the police.
“Hitler should have killed you all. I’ll kill you and know where you live,” the suspect yelled, according to the NYPD.
No injuries were reported to police.
The children's father, Aryah Fried, told CBS2 that his eight-year-old son had replied to the suspect that he would save his little sister.
“This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all. I have to teach him not to engage. But he engaged. And she came running back. Spat in his face. And told him we will kill you all. I know where you live. And we'll make sure to get you all next time,” said Fried.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. The suspect is believed to be in her 20s, estimated to be 5 foot 3 and weighing roughly 140 pounds, with long, straight, black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, black leggings and black boots.
Police have requested anyone with information about the incident or who might know the woman to message the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account.
