BoJo Says 'No Evidence to Support' Allegations of Blackmail Against MPs Pushing for Confidence Vote

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he had not seen any evidence of allegations of blackmail or intimidation by his staff targeting Tory MPs pushing for a confidence vote in the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he had not seen any evidence of allegations of blackmail or intimidation by his staff targeting Tory MPs pushing for a confidence vote in the Prime Minister. In response to incendiary claims made by William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, BoJo told broadcasters during a visit to Taunton: Earlier, a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said that it was not aware of any evidence to support allegations of intimidation of politicians opposed to the PM. "We are not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully," stated the spokesperson. 'Intimidation Amounting to Blackmail'At the start of a Commons committee hearing with Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay on Thursday, William Wragg accused No 10 of resorting to “blackmail” against Tory MPs seen as undermining Boris Johnson. The Tory politician emphasized that the conduct of government whips threatening to withdraw public funding from “rebel” MPs' constituencies may have amounted to a breach of the ministerial code. Wragg continued: William Wragg advised his colleagues to report such matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.'Partygate' Fallout Wragg is one of the group of Tory MPs who publicly revealed they had submitted a letter to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, calling for a no-confidence vote in Johnson’s leadership in the wake of the so-called “partygate” row. A total of 54 letters need to be submitted in order for a vote to be triggered. So far, embattled Boris Johnson has managed to fend off attempts to oust him. He faced a torrid Commons session on Wednesday during the PMQs, when Red Wall MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour and senior Tory David Davis openly called on the PM to quit.Earlier reports had claimed that a group of about 20 Tory MPs from the 2019 intake had conceived a plot to topple Johnson by submitting enough no confidence letters en masse. However, the “Pork Pie plotters," dubbed thus after a reportedly meeting in the office of Alicia Kearns, whose Rutland and Melton seat is the home of pork pie making, had fallen short of the required amount of missives. Reports suggested no more than 11 such letters had been penned on Wednesday. Currently, MPs are waiting for the findings of civil servant Sue Gray's report into more than 15 alleged lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street and other government departments during the 2020 pandemic restrictions before they decide whether they will send no confidence letters.

