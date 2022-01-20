Registration was successful!
Blinken Calls Situation in Ukraine 'a Crisis With Global Consequences'
Blinken Calls Situation in Ukraine 'a Crisis With Global Consequences'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The situation in Ukraine is bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO, it is a crisis with global consequences, Secretary of State... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T15:31+0000
2022-01-20T15:29+0000
"This is why the United States and our partners in Europe have been so focused on what’s happening in Ukraine. It’s bigger than a conflict between two countries, and it’s bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO. It’s a crisis with global consequences. And it requires global attention and action," Blinken said in a speech following a meeting with the German leadership in Berlin.
us, antony blinken, ukraine

Blinken Calls Situation in Ukraine 'a Crisis With Global Consequences'

15:31 GMT 20.01.2022
© ALEX BRANDONUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin on January 20, 2022 in Berlin.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin on January 20, 2022 in Berlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© ALEX BRANDON
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The situation in Ukraine is bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO, it is a crisis with global consequences, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"This is why the United States and our partners in Europe have been so focused on what's happening in Ukraine. It's bigger than a conflict between two countries, and it's bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO. It's a crisis with global consequences. And it requires global attention and action," Blinken said in a speech following a meeting with the German leadership in Berlin.
