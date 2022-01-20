BJP Lawmaker Chased Away by Angry Villagers in India's Uttar Pradesh – Video

Registration was successful!
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Vikram Singh Saini in India's Uttar Pradesh state was chased away by angry villagers in his poll constituency as he visited them to campaign for the upcoming state assembly election due next month.In a video, local residents can be seen yelling at Saini’s car as the driver honks to clear the road before eventually driving away.According to the local media, the public resentment is linked to the controversial farm laws that the government was forced to revoke after months of farmers' protests. The election in the country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will be held in seven phases from 10 February. The results will be declared on 10 March. Currently, the BJP rules the state government.
In 2020 and 2021, farmers from northern parts of India rallied against the Narendra Modi-led government's three farm laws that were finally repealed after 14 months of widespread protests. Since then, BJP politicians have been finding it tough to approach villagers. Nearly half of the country's workforce is linked to the agriculture sector.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Vikram Singh Saini in India's Uttar Pradesh state was chased away by angry villagers in his poll constituency as he visited them to campaign for the upcoming state assembly election due next month.
In a video, local residents can be seen yelling at Saini’s car as the driver honks to clear the road before eventually driving away.
According to the local media, the public resentment is linked to the controversial farm laws that the government was forced to revoke after months of farmers' protests.
The election in the country’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will be held in seven phases from 10 February. The results will be declared on 10 March. Currently, the BJP rules the state government.
