Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/biden-has-not-spoken-with-zelenskyy-since-minor-incursion-remarks---white-house-1092412413.html
Biden Has Not Spoken With Zelenskyy Since ‘Minor Incursion’ Remarks - White House
Biden Has Not Spoken With Zelenskyy Since ‘Minor Incursion’ Remarks - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has not spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since his remarks about the possibility of... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T23:15+0000
2022-01-20T23:14+0000
cnn
jen psaki
russia
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092382508_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_753f3b02101fe1f12e4753c5297f33fb.jpg
During his first press conference of 2022 on Wednesday, Biden warned that it would be a "disaster" for Russia if it invaded its western neighbor. He, however, said that in the event of "a minor incursion," the United States and its allies will just "end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do." The remark drew much criticism, and White House spokeswoman Psaki has since made a statement about a "swift, severe, and united response" to Russia in the event of any aggressive action."He has not," Psaki said, when asked whether Biden spoke with Zelenskyy since his comments on Wednesday.Zelenskyy responded on Thursday to Biden's remarks, saying that there are "no minor incursions and small nations."Hours after her initial Thursday remarks on the matter, Psaki appeared on CNN to underscore that Biden did not intend to send the message to Russia that what he called a "minor incursion" into Ukraine was acceptable.Russia has repeatedly dismissed allegations by the West and Kiev about "aggressive actions" near the Ukrainian border and an alleged military build-up. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated that the country will not attack Ukraine and is taking no actions to threaten the security of its neighbor.Russia has stated that it has the right to move its troops within its territory at its discretion. The accusations made by Western countries appear to be a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, according to Moscow.
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/biden-says-putin-has-never-seen-sanctions-like-the-ones-us-preparing-now-over-ukraine-1092378323.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092382508_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1db16c0f53c3ee0fc1b8d1c6400ef7e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cnn, jen psaki, russia, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky

Biden Has Not Spoken With Zelenskyy Since ‘Minor Incursion’ Remarks - White House

23:15 GMT 20.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has not spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since his remarks about the possibility of Russia conducting a "minor incursion" of the neighboring country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
During his first press conference of 2022 on Wednesday, Biden warned that it would be a "disaster" for Russia if it invaded its western neighbor. He, however, said that in the event of "a minor incursion," the United States and its allies will just "end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do."
The remark drew much criticism, and White House spokeswoman Psaki has since made a statement about a "swift, severe, and united response" to Russia in the event of any aggressive action.
"He has not," Psaki said, when asked whether Biden spoke with Zelenskyy since his comments on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy responded on Thursday to Biden's remarks, saying that there are "no minor incursions and small nations."
Hours after her initial Thursday remarks on the matter, Psaki appeared on CNN to underscore that Biden did not intend to send the message to Russia that what he called a "minor incursion" into Ukraine was acceptable.
"That’s absolutely not what our intention was, or not the message we’ve sent," Psaki told CNN on Thursday in response to a question whether Biden’s statement during a press conference on Wednesday could be perceived as greenlighting an invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Psaki added that the US Treasury Department recently announced sanctions against several individuals allegedly linked to Russian misinformation campaigns in Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a formal news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
Biden Says Putin Has Never Seen Sanctions Like the Ones US Preparing Now Over Ukraine
Yesterday, 21:33 GMT
Russia has repeatedly dismissed allegations by the West and Kiev about "aggressive actions" near the Ukrainian border and an alleged military build-up. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated that the country will not attack Ukraine and is taking no actions to threaten the security of its neighbor.
Russia has stated that it has the right to move its troops within its territory at its discretion. The accusations made by Western countries appear to be a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, according to Moscow.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese