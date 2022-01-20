https://sputniknews.com/20220120/biden-has-not-spoken-with-zelenskyy-since-minor-incursion-remarks---white-house-1092412413.html

Biden Has Not Spoken With Zelenskyy Since ‘Minor Incursion’ Remarks - White House

Biden Has Not Spoken With Zelenskyy Since 'Minor Incursion' Remarks - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has not spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since his remarks about the possibility of... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

During his first press conference of 2022 on Wednesday, Biden warned that it would be a "disaster" for Russia if it invaded its western neighbor. He, however, said that in the event of "a minor incursion," the United States and its allies will just "end up having to fight about what to do and what not to do." The remark drew much criticism, and White House spokeswoman Psaki has since made a statement about a "swift, severe, and united response" to Russia in the event of any aggressive action."He has not," Psaki said, when asked whether Biden spoke with Zelenskyy since his comments on Wednesday.Zelenskyy responded on Thursday to Biden's remarks, saying that there are "no minor incursions and small nations."Hours after her initial Thursday remarks on the matter, Psaki appeared on CNN to underscore that Biden did not intend to send the message to Russia that what he called a "minor incursion" into Ukraine was acceptable.Russia has repeatedly dismissed allegations by the West and Kiev about "aggressive actions" near the Ukrainian border and an alleged military build-up. On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov reiterated that the country will not attack Ukraine and is taking no actions to threaten the security of its neighbor.Russia has stated that it has the right to move its troops within its territory at its discretion. The accusations made by Western countries appear to be a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, according to Moscow.

