https://sputniknews.com/20220120/biden-any-russian-troop-movements-into-ukraine-would-constitute-invasion-1092423134.html

Biden: Any Russian Troop Movements Into Ukraine Would Constitute Invasion

Biden: Any Russian Troop Movements Into Ukraine Would Constitute Invasion

WASHINGTON, January 20 (Sputnik) - The United States will consider any move of Russian troop into Ukraine as ‘an invasion’, US President Joe Biden said on... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-20T17:52+0000

2022-01-20T17:52+0000

2022-01-21T10:13+0000

russia-nato row on european security

joe biden

us

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092423107_0:0:3109:1750_1920x0_80_0_0_1e51238d60ee97c27ed762d3de8475da.jpg

"I have been absolutely clear with President [Vladimir] Putin: if any assembled Russian units will move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion," Biden told reporters at the White House.The US president pointed out that such a development would meet "a severe and coordinated economic response."Biden also said he already ad discussed the potential measures the United States and its allies would undertake in a case of an invasion and conveyed them to Putin.Russia has repeatedly dismissed the United States’ allegations that it is preparing to invade Ukraine, pointing instead to the actual threat posed by NATO's military activity in the region. The Kremlin has said Russia has no intention to attack any country and views the accusations against it as a pretext for deploying additional NATO equipment and infrastructure close to Russia’s borders.

https://sputniknews.com/20220120/new-draft-of-us-sanctions-seeks-ban-on-transactions-with-russias-sovereign-debt-1092400299.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us, russia, ukraine