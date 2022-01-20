https://sputniknews.com/20220120/austrian-parliament-approves-mandatory-covid-vaccination-starting-february-1092404193.html

Austrian Parliament Approves Mandatory COVID Vaccination Starting February

Austrian Parliament Approves Mandatory COVID Vaccination Starting February

Following this development, Austria essentially became the first European country to introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

In a vote on Thursday, the Austrian parliament has approved the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in the country.Doris Bures, second president of the National Council - one of the two houses of Austria's parliament - has said that the measure "is adopted with the (necessary) majority," as quoted by AFP.The measure was supported by all parties, except the right-wing, passing with 137 votes in favour and 33 votes against it, the media outlet notes.This move essentially makes Austria the first European country to introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.The new Compulsory Vaccination Law is expected to come into force in February, and is goind to require all people aged 18 and above and registered in Austria to receive a vaccine; the measure does not apply to people younger than 18, pregnant women and those with a medical exemption.Starting from 15 March, compliance with the new law is going to be monitored and violaters would fined for up to 600 euros.

