Austrian Parliament Approves Mandatory COVID Vaccination Starting February

In a vote on Thursday, the Austrian parliament has approved the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in the country.Doris Bures, second president of the National Council - one of the two houses of Austria's parliament - has said that the measure "is adopted with the (necessary) majority," as quoted by AFP.The measure was supported by all parties, except the right-wing, passing with 137 votes in favour and 33 votes against it, the media outlet notes.This move essentially makes Austria the first European country to introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.The new Compulsory Vaccination Law is expected to come into force in February, and is goind to require all people aged 18 and above and registered in Austria to receive a vaccine; the measure does not apply to people younger than 18, pregnant women and those with a medical exemption.Starting from 15 March, compliance with the new law is going to be monitored and violaters would fined for up to 600 euros.
