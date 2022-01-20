Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/austrian-parliament-approves-mandatory-covid-vaccination-starting-february-1092404193.html
Austrian Parliament Approves Mandatory COVID Vaccination Starting February
Austrian Parliament Approves Mandatory COVID Vaccination Starting February
Following this development, Austria essentially became the first European country to introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T18:09+0000
2022-01-20T18:32+0000
austria
europe
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082688136_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_9c65cdcc18e926492031ef0bc99d72fc.jpg
In a vote on Thursday, the Austrian parliament has approved the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in the country.Doris Bures, second president of the National Council - one of the two houses of Austria's parliament - has said that the measure "is adopted with the (necessary) majority," as quoted by AFP.The measure was supported by all parties, except the right-wing, passing with 137 votes in favour and 33 votes against it, the media outlet notes.This move essentially makes Austria the first European country to introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.The new Compulsory Vaccination Law is expected to come into force in February, and is goind to require all people aged 18 and above and registered in Austria to receive a vaccine; the measure does not apply to people younger than 18, pregnant women and those with a medical exemption.Starting from 15 March, compliance with the new law is going to be monitored and violaters would fined for up to 600 euros.
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/denmark-announces-fourth-vaccine-shot-to-vulnerable-groups-amid-omicron-wave-1092224490.html
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082688136_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_84666250522dcb2c22ed6b8375d6bc25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, europe, vaccination, covid-19

Austrian Parliament Approves Mandatory COVID Vaccination Starting February

18:09 GMT 20.01.2022 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 20.01.2022)
© REUTERS / LISI NIESNERFILE PHOTO: A nurse puts a used Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial in a disposal box with empty vials at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021
FILE PHOTO: A nurse puts a used Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vial in a disposal box with empty vials at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2022
© REUTERS / LISI NIESNER
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Following this development, Austria essentially became the first European country to introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.
In a vote on Thursday, the Austrian parliament has approved the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in the country.
Doris Bures, second president of the National Council - one of the two houses of Austria's parliament - has said that the measure "is adopted with the (necessary) majority," as quoted by AFP.
The measure was supported by all parties, except the right-wing, passing with 137 votes in favour and 33 votes against it, the media outlet notes.
This move essentially makes Austria the first European country to introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.
The new Compulsory Vaccination Law is expected to come into force in February, and is goind to require all people aged 18 and above and registered in Austria to receive a vaccine; the measure does not apply to people younger than 18, pregnant women and those with a medical exemption.
A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen, Wales, Britain April 7, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Omicron COVID Strain
Denmark Announces Fourth Vaccine Shot to Vulnerable Groups Amid Omicron Wave
13 January, 05:51 GMT
Starting from 15 March, compliance with the new law is going to be monitored and violaters would fined for up to 600 euros.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese