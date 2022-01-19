https://sputniknews.com/20220119/would-be-good-if-he-finishes-his-career-at-barca-dani-alves-wants-lionel-messi-back-at-camp-nou-1092371003.html

'Would Be Good if He Finishes His Career at Barca': Dani Alves Wants Lionel Messi Back at Camp Nou

'Would Be Good if He Finishes His Career at Barca': Dani Alves Wants Lionel Messi Back at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi earned his place among the pantheon of football legends during his 21-year association with Catalan giants Barcelona, which ended abruptly in... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

Brazilian star Dani Alves has urged seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to rejoin Barcelona from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).Alves, who himself made a return to Camp Nou after a five-and-a-half year exile, has appealed to the club's management to hand Messi a "great gift" in the form of a comeback to Catalonia."He told me the same when I left. It would be very good if Messi finishes his career here. Finishing it here would be a great gift for him, and the club could take care of it," he added.Messi was the lynchpin of Barcelona's all-conquering squad from 2004 to 2021.The Argentina skipper scored a record 672 goals in 778 games to lead the club to an unprecedented 35 trophies during his tenure.

