Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/ukrainian-government-websites-hacked-with-whispergate-malware-1092365448.html
Ukrainian Government Websites Hacked With WhisperGate Malware
Ukrainian Government Websites Hacked With WhisperGate Malware
KIEV (Sputnik) - WhisperGate wiper malware was used to hack the websites of several Ukrainian institutions during a recent massive cyberattack, the State... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T10:52+0000
2022-01-19T10:50+0000
ukraine
cyber attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/50/1079205059_134:0:1786:929_1920x0_80_0_0_477bb3f320e2d883f8e0db4c5c2e9b00.jpg
The service said that they were cooperating with Microsoft following the cyberattack on government websites, considering a possible combination of three attack vectors."At the moment, the use of the WhisperGate wiper program, according to Microsoft's classification for data destruction, has been detected in several institutions affected by the attack. Thus, with a high degree of probability we can affirm that the defacement (change of the visual appearance of a web page) of the attacked state agencies' websites and the destruction of data using a wiper are elements of one cyberattack aimed at a major damage to the infrastructure of the state electronic resources," the statement said.On Friday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said its website, as well as websites of some other government bodies, were unavailable over a cyberattack. The authorities said that no leak of personal data took place.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/50/1079205059_340:0:1579:929_1920x0_80_0_0_0772292065dfbbaf8cb61a942ecdca55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, cyber attack

Ukrainian Government Websites Hacked With WhisperGate Malware

10:52 GMT 19.01.2022
CC0 / kalhh / Hackers
Hackers - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
CC0 / kalhh /
Subscribe
KIEV (Sputnik) - WhisperGate wiper malware was used to hack the websites of several Ukrainian institutions during a recent massive cyberattack, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine said on Tuesday.
The service said that they were cooperating with Microsoft following the cyberattack on government websites, considering a possible combination of three attack vectors.
"At the moment, the use of the WhisperGate wiper program, according to Microsoft's classification for data destruction, has been detected in several institutions affected by the attack. Thus, with a high degree of probability we can affirm that the defacement (change of the visual appearance of a web page) of the attacked state agencies' websites and the destruction of data using a wiper are elements of one cyberattack aimed at a major damage to the infrastructure of the state electronic resources," the statement said.
On Friday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said its website, as well as websites of some other government bodies, were unavailable over a cyberattack. The authorities said that no leak of personal data took place.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:53 GMTBritney Spears Fights Off Dad’s Legal Fee Claim With Allegations of ‘Abuse, Financial Misconduct’
10:52 GMTUkrainian Government Websites Hacked With WhisperGate Malware
10:42 GMTArrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine Being Agreed
10:34 GMTUK Supplies Ukraine With Thousands of Light Anti-Tank Missiles
10:28 GMTEco-Moves: Panellist Dances During Live TV Debate After Not Getting Chance to Speak
10:20 GMTWhat Once Cost a Shilling Now Costs a Bob: UK Inflation Jumps to Three Decade High
10:02 GMTAs European Clubs Line Up to Sign Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker Begins Contract Talks
08:56 GMTWitness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With ‘Young Girl' at UK Club
08:51 GMTAt Least 11 Tory MPs Reportedly Submit No Confidence in BoJo Letters to 1922 Committee This Morning
08:16 GMTMoscow Urges US to Stop Speculations About Russia Allegedly Preparing to Invade Ukraine
08:06 GMTMeet Gucci the Parrot, Who Imitates iPhone Ringtone Like a Pro
07:40 GMTBiden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office
07:25 GMTContagious Blood Cancers Among Clams Trigger Ecological Threat Concerns
07:16 GMTAs Biden Marks One Year in Office, a Riyadh-Based Analyst Says Relations Are at Lowest Ebb
07:08 GMTSearch For Leopard Underway as Half-Eaten Bodies of Two Children Found in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:08 GMTWorld’s Oldest Man Dies Just Three Weeks Before Celebrating His 113th Birthday
07:04 GMTWomen's Violence Against Men Classified as Men's Against Women in Swedish Equality Guidelines
06:25 GMT‘A Question of When, Not Whether’: Tory MPs Reportedly Plotting BoJo’s Demise in ‘Pork Pie Putsch’
06:09 GMTDanish Frigate to Join NATO Force in Baltic Sea Amid Russia-West Standoff
04:47 GMTNY AG Letitia James Takes Legal Action to 'Force' Trump, His Children to Testify in Fraud Inquiry