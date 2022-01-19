Registration was successful!
Ukraine Talks Continue This Week and How Dems Plan to Reboot Ahead of Midterm Elections
Ukraine Talks Continue This Week and How Dems Plan to Reboot Ahead of Midterm Elections
Talks continue this week in the Ukraine as tensions escalate over NATO expansion. Democrats are embattled over infighting and fending of Republicans poised to... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
Ukraine Talks Continue This Week and How Dems Plan to Reboot Ahead of Midterm Elections
Talks continue this week in the Ukraine as tensions escalate over NATO expansion. Democrats are embattled over infighting and fending of Republicans poised to win the House of Representatives and Senate in the 2022 elections.
Returning from a holiday weekend, John and Michelle unwrap a busy weekend in the news with a focus on developments in the Ukraine and how Democrats will re-calibrate in preparation for the midterm elections after suffering a year of legislative losses. Michelle and John talk with Peter Oliver, RT correspondent, as he joins to discuss Antony Blinken flying to Kiev today, next stop Berlin, then ending the week in Geneva to de-escalate tensions with Russia. Peter explains that the narrative that Russia is preparing a ‘false flag’ in Ukraine is media clickbait. In the next segment, Ariel Gold, co-executive director of Code Pink, speaks about what it means to have AIPAC shepherding money through the US political system and whether Benjamin Netanyahu has a political career worth salvaging with a plea deal. It's Art and Music Tuesday: John Hinckley, who infamously tried to assassinate US President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is forming a band. Hinckley has used music as part of his therapy and rehabilitation. Once Hinckley was released from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, DC a few years ago, the government dropped all remaining restrictions on him. So, who knows? You might see him in a club in Williamsburg, VA sometime soon. For the final segment, Dan Kovalik, author and human rights labor lawyer, calls in to talk about the nationwide decline in union membership at a time when the staff of the DNC forms a labor union.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
2022
Ukraine Talks Continue This Week and How Dems Plan to Reboot Ahead of Midterm Elections

07:20 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 09:20 GMT 19.01.2022)
Ukraine Talks Continue This Week and How Dems Plan to Reboot Ahead of Midterm Elections
Talks continue this week in the Ukraine as tensions escalate over NATO expansion. Democrats are embattled over infighting and fending of Republicans poised to win the House of Representatives and Senate in the 2022 elections.
Returning from a holiday weekend, John and Michelle unwrap a busy weekend in the news with a focus on developments in the Ukraine and how Democrats will re-calibrate in preparation for the midterm elections after suffering a year of legislative losses.
Michelle and John talk with Peter Oliver, RT correspondent, as he joins to discuss Antony Blinken flying to Kiev today, next stop Berlin, then ending the week in Geneva to de-escalate tensions with Russia. Peter explains that the narrative that Russia is preparing a ‘false flag’ in Ukraine is media clickbait.
In the next segment, Ariel Gold, co-executive director of Code Pink, speaks about what it means to have AIPAC shepherding money through the US political system and whether Benjamin Netanyahu has a political career worth salvaging with a plea deal.
It's Art and Music Tuesday: John Hinckley, who infamously tried to assassinate US President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is forming a band. Hinckley has used music as part of his therapy and rehabilitation. Once Hinckley was released from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, DC a few years ago, the government dropped all remaining restrictions on him. So, who knows? You might see him in a club in Williamsburg, VA sometime soon.
For the final segment, Dan Kovalik, author and human rights labor lawyer, calls in to talk about the nationwide decline in union membership at a time when the staff of the DNC forms a labor union.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
