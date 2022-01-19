Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/tongas-telecom-services-restored-after-being-hit-by-eruption-500-times-stronger-than-hiroshima-bomb-1092369171.html
Tonga's Telecom Services Restored After Being Hit by Eruption 500 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Bomb
Tonga's Telecom Services Restored After Being Hit by Eruption 500 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Bomb
The Kingdom of Tonga had been isolated from the rest of the world since 15 January; communication networks were severed due to the damage sustained by the... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T13:43+0000
2022-01-19T13:43+0000
new zealand
hiroshima
nuclear
australia
tsunami
tonga
volcanic ash
pacific
volcano
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092349253_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6fdb85915029054df62a659bf96ef2bc.jpg
Digital operator Digicel announced the resumption of telecom services, both domestic and international, in Tonga on Wednesday after the island nation witnessed an "unprecedented disaster": a tsunami triggered by the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption on 15 January.The network has been re-established via satellite links. The company will distribute free SIMs to locals starting Thursday, which will help them connect with family and friends overseas.Internet services have yet to resume, as the Tongan government said that two undersea cables had been damaged due to the powerful explosion.The government has stated that the entire agricultural sector is ruined, and people may face severe food shortages in addition to a drinking water crisis.The nation was left entirely devastated by the volcanic eruption, and most of it remains either submerged in water or covered in volcanic ash.As per an estimate provided by NASA researchers, the power of volcanic eruption was equivalent to 10 megatons of TNT; more than 500 times as powerful as the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of World War II.Relief materials dispatched by Australia and New Zealand are expected to arrive at the Pacific Island nation on Friday. No further deaths have been reported by the Tongan government since Tuesday, when it said that three people – one Tongan woman, one Tongan man, and one British woman – died in a tsunami triggered by the volcano eruption.
new zealand
hiroshima
australia
tonga
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092349253_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf417fef59563e38a1d3d75c5c5c8915.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new zealand, hiroshima, nuclear, australia, tsunami, tonga, volcanic ash, pacific, volcano

Tonga's Telecom Services Restored After Being Hit by Eruption 500 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Bomb

13:43 GMT 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCEA general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022.
A general view from a New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows heavy ash fall over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption January 17, 2022. Picture taken January 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The Kingdom of Tonga had been isolated from the rest of the world since 15 January; communication networks were severed due to the damage sustained by the submarine cable from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption. The government said three of Tonga's smaller islands suffered severe damage as a result of the tsunami that followed.
Digital operator Digicel announced the resumption of telecom services, both domestic and international, in Tonga on Wednesday after the island nation witnessed an "unprecedented disaster": a tsunami triggered by the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption on 15 January.
"We gave this work the highest priority, and our technical team has had sleepless nights over the past few days in trying to restore vital communication with the world," Shally Jannif, Digicel Regional CEO, said in a statement.
The network has been re-established via satellite links. The company will distribute free SIMs to locals starting Thursday, which will help them connect with family and friends overseas.
Internet services have yet to resume, as the Tongan government said that two undersea cables had been damaged due to the powerful explosion.
The government has stated that the entire agricultural sector is ruined, and people may face severe food shortages in addition to a drinking water crisis.
The nation was left entirely devastated by the volcanic eruption, and most of it remains either submerged in water or covered in volcanic ash.
As per an estimate provided by NASA researchers, the power of volcanic eruption was equivalent to 10 megatons of TNT; more than 500 times as powerful as the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of World War II.
Relief materials dispatched by Australia and New Zealand are expected to arrive at the Pacific Island nation on Friday.
No further deaths have been reported by the Tongan government since Tuesday, when it said that three people – one Tongan woman, one Tongan man, and one British woman – died in a tsunami triggered by the volcano eruption.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:25 GMTIran Marks Readiness to Share Advanced Military Tech With Friends and Neighbours
14:06 GMTBiden Approval Rating at New Low After One Year in Office, Worse Than Trump's, Poll Shows
13:45 GMTAngela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call
13:43 GMTTonga's Telecom Services Restored After Being Hit by Eruption 500 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Bomb
13:39 GMTHi-Tech Weapons Left in Afghanistan by US Army Turn up in Kashmir as Militants Flaunt Them in Video
13:28 GMTBye Bye, Mask and Covid Pass: Boris Johnson Announces End of Plan B Restrictions in England
12:55 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'
12:55 GMTCoffee Rallies 'Good Bacteria’ to Boost Digestion, May Fight Liver Diseases, Claims Study
12:48 GMT'Even Xi Hasn't Left China': Pakistan FM Expresses Inability to Help Students Return to China
12:29 GMT'Hard to Digest': Prisoner in India Swallows Mobile to Hide It, Doctors Remove It After Surgery
12:09 GMTOne Killed After Policeman Opens Fire During Special Operation in Downtown Nice
11:56 GMTGang Running Gay Sex Racket Through App Busted in India's Mumbai
11:55 GMTTory 'No Confidence'-Voting MP Christian Wakeford Defects to Labour Party
11:53 GMTLow Blow: Iranian Man Suffers Severe Pain in His Penis Due to COVID-Related Issues
11:49 GMT‘Unlike Anything on Earth Today’: Possible Proof of ‘Alien’ Life Found on Mars By Curiosity Rover
11:41 GMTIn Space, No One Can Hear You Heal: ISS Testing Device That Makes Band-aids From Astronauts’ Skin
11:39 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
11:36 GMTBernie Sanders Urges Biden to Unfreeze Kabul's Funds to Prevent 'Death of Millions of People'
11:32 GMTNinja Mode On: Hilarious Video of a Thief Breaking Into House Through Barred Window Goes Viral
11:09 GMTImpossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet, Moscow Says