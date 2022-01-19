Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module Into ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/russian-astronauts-perform-spacewalk-to-integrate-nauka-lab-module-into-iss-1092361501.html
Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module Into ISS
Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module Into ISS
Russia launched the multipurpose laboratory module "Nauka" from the Baikonur cosmodrome on 21 July and it docked at the ISS on 29 July. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T11:05+0000
2022-01-19T11:03+0000
russia
space
iss
multipurpose laboratory module (mlm) nauka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081303297_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_688079d251cb0ce0e490009da0730ec3.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) as Roscosmos astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are performing a spacewalk to integrate the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module into the Russian segment of the ISS. The module is a scientific research facility that will offer additional space at the Russian segment of the station and will be used to store cargo and regenerate water and oxygen.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module to ISS
Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module to ISS
2022-01-19T11:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081303297_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e48c169e753dd870684f866bae808d5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, space, iss, multipurpose laboratory module (mlm) nauka, видео

Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module Into ISS

11:05 GMT 19.01.2022
© Sputnik / Алексей Куденко / Go to the photo bankPreparation for launch of the Nauka ('Science') module to the ISS, July 2020.
Preparation for launch of the Nauka ('Science') module to the ISS, July 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© Sputnik / Алексей Куденко
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Russia launched the multipurpose laboratory module "Nauka" from the Baikonur cosmodrome on 21 July and it docked at the ISS on 29 July.
Watch a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) as Roscosmos astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are performing a spacewalk to integrate the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module into the Russian segment of the ISS.
The module is a scientific research facility that will offer additional space at the Russian segment of the station and will be used to store cargo and regenerate water and oxygen.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:09 GMTImpossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet, Moscow Says
11:05 GMTRussian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module Into ISS
10:53 GMTBritney Spears Fights Off Dad’s Legal Fee Claim With Allegations of ‘Abuse, Financial Misconduct’
10:52 GMTUkrainian Government Websites Hacked With WhisperGate Malware
10:42 GMTArrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine Being Agreed
10:34 GMTUK Supplies Ukraine With Thousands of Light Anti-Tank Missiles
10:28 GMTEco-Moves: Panellist Dances During Live TV Debate After Not Getting Chance to Speak
10:20 GMTUK Inflation Jumps to Three Decade High
10:02 GMTAs European Clubs Line Up to Sign Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker Begins Contract Talks
08:56 GMTWitness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With ‘Young Girl' at UK Club
08:51 GMTAt Least 11 Tory MPs Reportedly Submit No Confidence in BoJo Letters to 1922 Committee This Morning
08:16 GMTMoscow Urges US to Stop Speculations About Russia Allegedly Preparing to Invade Ukraine
08:06 GMTMeet Gucci the Parrot, Who Imitates iPhone Ringtone Like a Pro
07:40 GMTBiden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office
07:25 GMTContagious Blood Cancers Among Clams Trigger Ecological Threat Concerns
07:16 GMTAs Biden Marks One Year in Office, a Riyadh-Based Analyst Says Relations Are at Lowest Ebb
07:08 GMTSearch For Leopard Underway as Half-Eaten Bodies of Two Children Found in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:08 GMTWorld’s Oldest Man Dies Just Three Weeks Before Celebrating His 113th Birthday
07:04 GMTWomen's Violence Against Men Classified as Men's Against Women in Swedish Equality Guidelines
06:25 GMT‘A Question of When, Not Whether’: Tory MPs Reportedly Plotting BoJo’s Demise in ‘Pork Pie Putsch’