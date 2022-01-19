https://sputniknews.com/20220119/russian-astronauts-perform-spacewalk-to-integrate-nauka-lab-module-into-iss-1092361501.html

Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module Into ISS

Russia launched the multipurpose laboratory module "Nauka" from the Baikonur cosmodrome on 21 July and it docked at the ISS on 29 July. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) as Roscosmos astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are performing a spacewalk to integrate the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module into the Russian segment of the ISS. The module is a scientific research facility that will offer additional space at the Russian segment of the station and will be used to store cargo and regenerate water and oxygen.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

