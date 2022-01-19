Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module Into ISS

Watch a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) as Roscosmos astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are performing a spacewalk to integrate the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module into the Russian segment of the ISS. The module is a scientific research facility that will offer additional space at the Russian segment of the station and will be used to store cargo and regenerate water and oxygen.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Russian Astronauts Perform Spacewalk to Integrate Nauka Lab Module to ISS
Russia launched the multipurpose laboratory module "Nauka" from the Baikonur cosmodrome on 21 July and it docked at the ISS on 29 July.
Watch a live broadcast from the International Space Station (ISS) as Roscosmos astronauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov are performing a spacewalk to integrate the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module into the Russian segment of the ISS.
The module is a scientific research facility that will offer additional space at the Russian segment of the station and will be used to store cargo and regenerate water and oxygen.