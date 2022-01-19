https://sputniknews.com/20220119/photos-snow-covers-sahara-desert-amid-rare-low-temperatures-1092355913.html

Photos: Snow Covers Sahara Desert in Rare Event as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing

Photos: Snow Covers Sahara Desert in Rare Event as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing

Snow Covers Sahara Desert During Rarest Low Temperature

2022-01-19T03:11+0000

2022-01-19T03:11+0000

2022-01-19T03:38+0000

algeria

snow

sahara

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092355881_0:200:1920:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_81bcd20b65260c1c31fa39dd75f3d247.jpg

The Sahara Desert, the largest hot arid zone in the world, was covered on Tuesday with snow due to an atypical weather phenomenon, which occurred near the Algerian city of Ain Sefra, according to the Daily Mail.Snow fell on the sand dunes after the air temperature dropped to -3 °C at night.Ain Sefra, known as the "gateway to the desert," is located at an altitude of about 1000 meters above sea level and is surrounded by the Atlas Mountains. The average temperature in January here is around 14°C.Abnormally low temperatures over the weekend were also recorded in Saudi Arabia. Snow also fell there, with the thermometer dropping to -2 °C

algeria

sahara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

algeria, snow, sahara, viral