International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/photos-snow-covers-sahara-desert-amid-rare-low-temperatures-1092355913.html
Photos: Snow Covers Sahara Desert in Rare Event as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing
Photos: Snow Covers Sahara Desert in Rare Event as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing
Snow Covers Sahara Desert During Rarest Low Temperature
2022-01-19T03:11+0000
2022-01-19T03:38+0000
algeria
snow
sahara
viral
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092355881_0:200:1920:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_81bcd20b65260c1c31fa39dd75f3d247.jpg
The Sahara Desert, the largest hot arid zone in the world, was covered on Tuesday with snow due to an atypical weather phenomenon, which occurred near the Algerian city of Ain Sefra, according to the Daily Mail.Snow fell on the sand dunes after the air temperature dropped to -3 °C at night.Ain Sefra, known as the "gateway to the desert," is located at an altitude of about 1000 meters above sea level and is surrounded by the Atlas Mountains. The average temperature in January here is around 14°C.Abnormally low temperatures over the weekend were also recorded in Saudi Arabia. Snow also fell there, with the thermometer dropping to -2 °C
Photos: Snow Covers Sahara Desert in Rare Event as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing

03:11 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 03:38 GMT 19.01.2022)
The Sahara Desert has seen many drastic changes over thousands of years, but snowfalls are still extremely rare. Experts note that the recent snow is just the fourth time it has been seen in the last 42 years. Snow in the Sahara previously fell in 1979, 2017 and 2018.
The Sahara Desert, the largest hot arid zone in the world, was covered on Tuesday with snow due to an atypical weather phenomenon, which occurred near the Algerian city of Ain Sefra, according to the Daily Mail.
Snow fell on the sand dunes after the air temperature dropped to -3 °C at night.
Ain Sefra, known as the "gateway to the desert," is located at an altitude of about 1000 meters above sea level and is surrounded by the Atlas Mountains. The average temperature in January here is around 14°C.
Abnormally low temperatures over the weekend were also recorded in Saudi Arabia. Snow also fell there, with the thermometer dropping to -2 °C
