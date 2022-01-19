Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/pfizer-patients-in-san-francisco-area-received-wrong-amount-of-vaccine-dosage---report-1092355213.html
Pfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report
Pfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report
The patients are offered a new shot of the correct dose, if desired. But according to the Health Maintenance Organization, experts from the Centers for Disease... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T01:06+0000
2022-01-19T01:06+0000
us
san francisco
vaccine
pfizer
cdc
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092195527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3121ea0e9cf969e4b5b0d20093723186.jpg
Healthcare company Kaiser Permanente has notified 3,900 people that they have received the wrong dose amount for their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, CBS local reported.Those who were vaccinated between October 25 and December 10 at the Walnut Creek Medical Center are believed to be given between 0.01 and 0.04 ml less than the recommended (.30 ml) dose.This is not the first incident of patients receiving the wrong dosage amount for their COVID-19 vaccines. Another incident reported in the Bay Area saw kids ages 5 to 11 receive twice the proper dose amount of their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in November. There was also another incident last March when patients in Oakland, California were reportedly given only 0.2 ml of their Pfizer vaccine as opposed to the recommended 0.3 ml dosage. The incident was quickly resolved, but not before 4,300 people were improperly vaccinated.“Once we became aware of this issue, we immediately consulted with experts in infectious diseases and vaccine science and reviewed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. All experts agreed the difference between the recommended dose and the dose an individual may have received was not significant and not likely to reduce their protection against COVID-19,” Kaiser said in the statement cited by the media.Notifying patients of any dosage errors, consulting state officials, as well as filing a report to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is required by CDC.
san francisco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092195527_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa9ffc99b5d715421ebb1b7a570caecb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, san francisco, vaccine, pfizer, cdc, covid-19

Pfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report

01:06 GMT 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / AMMAR AWADA health worker prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues amid talks of a fourth dose for high-risk groups including those over the age of 60, in Malcha shopping mall, Jerusalem, December 22, 2021
A health worker prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues amid talks of a fourth dose for high-risk groups including those over the age of 60, in Malcha shopping mall, Jerusalem, December 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / AMMAR AWAD
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
The patients are offered a new shot of the correct dose, if desired. But according to the Health Maintenance Organization, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have informed them that the low dose should not significantly affect the immunities of recipients to the COVID-19 virus.
Healthcare company Kaiser Permanente has notified 3,900 people that they have received the wrong dose amount for their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, CBS local reported.
Those who were vaccinated between October 25 and December 10 at the Walnut Creek Medical Center are believed to be given between 0.01 and 0.04 ml less than the recommended (.30 ml) dose.

Kaiser reportedly released an apology: “We are continuously monitoring so this does not happen again. We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may cause for those patients we are contacting,” a statement read.

This is not the first incident of patients receiving the wrong dosage amount for their COVID-19 vaccines. Another incident reported in the Bay Area saw kids ages 5 to 11 receive twice the proper dose amount of their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in November. There was also another incident last March when patients in Oakland, California were reportedly given only 0.2 ml of their Pfizer vaccine as opposed to the recommended 0.3 ml dosage. The incident was quickly resolved, but not before 4,300 people were improperly vaccinated.
“Once we became aware of this issue, we immediately consulted with experts in infectious diseases and vaccine science and reviewed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. All experts agreed the difference between the recommended dose and the dose an individual may have received was not significant and not likely to reduce their protection against COVID-19,” Kaiser said in the statement cited by the media.
Notifying patients of any dosage errors, consulting state officials, as well as filing a report to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is required by CDC.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:19 GMTTrump Team Believes DeSantis Fracas in Media Handcrafted by Mitch McConnell - Report
01:06 GMTPfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report
00:58 GMTDozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports
00:52 GMTUS Federal Judge Releases Puerto Rico From Bankruptcy, Slashes Municipal Debt by 80%
YesterdayUS House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell
YesterdayBill's Own 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'
YesterdayDaniel Radcliffe to Star as Weird Al Yankovic in Biopic from Roku
YesterdayTaiwan Buys Ally Guatemala a Voice in Washington Using Trump’s ‘Most Powerful Lobbyist’ - Report
YesterdayGOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator ‘Moron’ - Report
YesterdayMilitants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports of Tartus, Latakia, Russian Military Says
YesterdayGOP Reps Ask NIH to Research Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns, Restrictions on Americans' Health
YesterdayPoland Wants NATO to Continue Military Drills on Eastern Flank
YesterdayStolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video
YesterdayState Dept Claims Belarus Could Play Role in Russia's Alleged Plans to Invade Ukraine
YesterdayArab Coalition Says Hit Houthi Warehouses, Drone Communication System in Sanaa
YesterdayCDC Adds 22 Countries to ‘Avoid Travel’ List Due to COVID-19 Risk
YesterdayVolcanic Ash Delays New Zealand Relief Efforts in Tonga
YesterdayUS Carriers AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout Near Some Airports Over ‘Frustration’ With FAA
YesterdayWATCH: Powerful Explosion Reported at Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline
Yesterday‘Matter of Time’: After Nicaragua Switch, Chinese Deputy FM Warns Soon Taiwan Allies ‘Will be Zero’