https://sputniknews.com/20220119/one-killed-in-shooting-in-downtown-nice-police-looking-for-attacker-report-says-1092368045.html

One Killed After Policeman Opens Fire During Special Operation in Downtown Nice

One Killed After Policeman Opens Fire During Special Operation in Downtown Nice

The shooting took place in the Buffa district of Nice during a police operation. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-19T12:09+0000

2022-01-19T12:09+0000

2022-01-19T12:47+0000

france

nice

shooting

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103013/56/1030135664_0:21:4200:2384_1920x0_80_0_0_f9845825e878cdae1a0514659277a272.jpg

One person was killed as a result of a shooting in the southern French city of Nice on Wednesday.According to the public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme, gunshots were fired by a police officer during an operation to detain suspects in relation to a murder committed in Las Planas on 24 December."...The operation went wrong. A policeman opened fire at one of the people. One of the injured was pronounced dead at 12.30pm. I have referred the matter to the IGPN for an investigation of the count of voluntary manslaughter. This police officer has been taken into custody. No weapon has yet been found on the victim. Several people have been arrested as part of this operation. They are in police custody. The suspects' car is being searched," the prosecutor told local media. Earlier in the day, residents were advised to avoid the area where the incident took place."A police operation is underway...Traffic restricted. Avoid the area," the police said on Twitter.

france

nice

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

france, nice, shooting, police