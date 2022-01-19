One Killed After Policeman Opens Fire During Special Operation in Downtown Nice

Registration was successful!
One person was killed as a result of a shooting in the southern French city of Nice on Wednesday.According to the public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme, gunshots were fired by a police officer during an operation to detain suspects in relation to a murder committed in Las Planas on 24 December."...The operation went wrong. A policeman opened fire at one of the people. One of the injured was pronounced dead at 12.30pm. I have referred the matter to the IGPN for an investigation of the count of voluntary manslaughter. This police officer has been taken into custody. No weapon has yet been found on the victim. Several people have been arrested as part of this operation. They are in police custody. The suspects' car is being searched," the prosecutor told local media. Earlier in the day, residents were advised to avoid the area where the incident took place."A police operation is underway...Traffic restricted. Avoid the area," the police said on Twitter.
12:09 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 12:47 GMT 19.01.2022)
French police
French police
© REUTERS / Eric Gaillard
Sofia Chegodaeva
The shooting took place in the Buffa district of Nice during a police operation.
One person was killed as a result of a shooting in the southern French city of Nice on Wednesday.
According to the public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme, gunshots were fired by a police officer during an operation to detain suspects in relation to a murder committed in Las Planas on 24 December.
"...The operation went wrong. A policeman opened fire at one of the people. One of the injured was pronounced dead at 12.30pm. I have referred the matter to the IGPN for an investigation of the count of voluntary manslaughter. This police officer has been taken into custody. No weapon has yet been found on the victim. Several people have been arrested as part of this operation. They are in police custody. The suspects' car is being searched," the prosecutor told local media.
Earlier in the day, residents were advised to avoid the area where the incident took place.
"A police operation is underway...Traffic restricted. Avoid the area," the police said on Twitter.
12:09 GMTOne Killed After Policeman Opens Fire During Special Operation in Downtown Nice
